Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area. On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening that said the teen was kidnapped and possibly in the Jacksonville area with 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt with plaid shorts.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Friday, Oct. 21

• Marcus C. Biggs-Tiemann, 25, of 800 W. Illinois Ave. was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a criminal damage to property charge. He was accused of causing more than $500 damage to the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West College Avenue. ACCIDENTS. • Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

