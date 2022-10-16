ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates

Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260. During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and...
From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns

Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures

A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼

This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
