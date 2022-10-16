Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates
Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Summit Daily News
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260. During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and...
Summit Daily News
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
Summit Daily News
Summit County sheriff candidates debate safety, opioid epidemic at Summit County election forum
Summit County sheriff candidates Jaime FitzSimons and Chris Scherr shared the floor for a 30-minute debate as part of the Summit County election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. The two candidates spent the majority of their time talking extensively about building relationships...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
Summit Daily News
From jack-o-lantern to compost: High Country Conservation Center’s free program returns
Summit Roll-Offs and High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. Drop-off locations include the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne recycling centers. Before dropping off pumpkins, community members should remove candles, lights, paint, glitter and any other decorations. Bins for pumpkins will be marked “Pumpkin Composting.” All composted pumpkins will be turned into High Country Compost located at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.
9News
Next Question: Can Coloradans use greywater to water lawns?
According to GreyWater Action, greywater can be used for irrigating individual, non-food plants. In Denver, you can't let greywater pool or run off your property.
Summit Daily News
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Summit Daily News
League for Animals and People of the Summit to host guest speaker on pet safety around wildlife
League for Animals and People of the Summit’s annual meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. This year, animal control supervisor Daniel Ettinger from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter will be a guest speaker. Ettinger will share tips on how to keep pets safe in the event of...
Summit Daily News
First year of Frisco Bay Marina paid parking totals over 23,000 transactions
Frisco Town Council members reflected on the first season of paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina and ultimately decided to not raise rates, besides adding a premium on holidays — though the exact amount was not decided upon. In June, paid parking began at the marina to help...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Taylor Gold named to the 2022-23 US Snowboard team
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, U.S. Ski and Snowboard officially announced the 49-athlete roster that will make up the U.S. Snowboard team for the 2022-23 winter season. Among the 49-athletes named to the team are several athletes who call Summit County home or have ties to Summit County. On the men’s...
Summit Daily News
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner, Andy Wirth, reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
Summit Daily News
Residents of Silverthorne want a fire station. What would it take to get one?
Every bench and chair was full of Silverthorne community members on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, to hear Summit Fire & EMS Fire Chief Travis Davis give a presentation about the potential fire station in town. Currently, the Dillon station serves Silverthorne, as well as Summit County communities north of town.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼
This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to...
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado
It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023
(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.
