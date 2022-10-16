Read full article on original website
Chamber hosts manufacturing luncheon
Red Wing is filled with companies who specialize in different forms of manufacturing. Some of the businesses are among the largest drivers in the local economy. During the month of October, the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the companies in the area and celebrating what they do for the community.
Fire Department welcomes community to open house
Over the weekend, the Red Wing Fire Department opened its station to the public. Firefighters welcomed the community with activities for kids and vital information about fire safety. The open house was an end to fire prevention week during which the fire department gives out information about fire safety. Many...
Charles Voth
Charles Arthur Voth, 81, of Goodhue, died unexpectedly Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1941, in Red Wing, to Raynold and Bernice (Matthees) Voth. He was baptized on May 11, 1941 and confirmed on May 22, 1955 both at St. John’s Lutheran Church rural Goodhue. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1959. In 1962 he married Audrey Breuer and they later divorced. On May 1, 1976, he was married to Carol Zemke at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Goodhue. Charlie worked at the Goodhue Elevator and owned operated G and B Feeds until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and was active in the Goodhue community his entire life, serving 21 years on the Goodhue Fire Department, 45 years in the Lions Club, Goodhue City Council and the Goodhue Area Historical Society. He was a devoted Goodhue Wildcats, Twins and Vikings fan and missed very few games. He enjoyed fishing, especially the family’s annual fishing trip near Alexandria, playing cards and visiting his four brothers, family and friends. To anyone who was fortunate to know him, Charlie shared a gentle kindness, a sly sense of humor, and an endless love for family and friends. But most of all he loved being Grandpa Charlie to his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He taught many of them how to fish, play cards, laugh and always showed them an appreciation for life’s simplest, but most important blessings.
Greenvale Avenue to be closed for remainder of the month; Fossum praises law enforcement for federal grant idea; Casks for Casas fundraiser set for Wednesday
The Greenvale Avenue railroad crossing will be closed beginning this morning and will remain closed through. October 28th due to work related to the 2022 NW Area Mill and Overlay Project. Railroad crews will install new extended crossing materials to allow pedestrian crossings to be connected across the railroad tracks....
Old dog track development approvals continue
Mayor Rich O’Connor proclaimed October 2022 Manufacturing Month in the city of Hudson at the Monday, Oct. 17, Common Council meeting. His proclamation comes after a series of recognitions from the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation who recognized SDMC America Technology Inc. in River Falls and SMC Ltd. in Somerset as part of National Manufacturing Day over the last few weeks.
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Letter: City needs to prioritize spending
A concerned resident did the right thing and contacted me because she was hearing I was going to close parks. This is misinformation. I am not proposing to close any existing parks or trails. Due to the state of the economy, the city needs to prioritize its spending just like...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
Sports Calendar: Oct. 18
Red Wing at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m. Goodhue at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m. Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, 7:15 p.m. Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Championship (Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course), 3:25 p.m. Goodhue, Lake City, Z-M at HVL Conf. Championship (Goodhue), 4 p.m.
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans
On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Letter: Stretching the truth
I laughed out loud at the recent column from Mike Wilson. It is another example of the politician who created the problem offering to solve it. Wilson wants us to look for candidates with integrity who are willing to work together. Wilson should resign and give voters the chance to put someone like that back in the mayor’s office.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
