When I was a newly minted captain serving in the Pentagon in 2009, the Navy joined four distinct officer communities (intelligence, cryptologic warfare, oceanography and information professional) to form what is now the Navy information warfare community. The argument for this change centered on the efficiencies and synergies that might result from combining the different Navy disciplines that collected and disseminated information. I personally did not agree with this merger because I believed it would dilute the expertise of the members of my oceanography profession. Nevertheless, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) directed the change, so I saluted like a good sailor and carried on.

