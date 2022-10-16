Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Spotlight: KK McCrary
As Auburn softball continues to roll through the fall season, a group of fresh faces are poised to make and instant impact and continue to take the program to the next level. Throughout the fall, we'll introduce the new members of Auburn softball as they prepare to put the Southeastern Conference and country on notice.
auburntigers.com
Tigers welcome No. 16 Tennessee for home battle
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer begins the final stretch of conference play action with a home match against No. 16 Tennessee Thursday, Oct. 20. The game will be streamed via SECN+ with Mac Matthews and Brit Bowen on the call. First kick from the Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Johnnie Harris at SEC Tipoff '23: 'Our kids are hungry'
AUBURN, Ala. – Embarking on her second season at Auburn, women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris leads a roster heavy on underclassmen but for SEC media day, she called on her veterans to represent the Tigers. Fifth-year senior Honesty Scott-Grayson and junior Aicha Coulibaly accompanied Harris to Tipoff '23. "Being...
auburntigers.com
SEC Tipoff '23: Auburn brings 'championship mindset' to Media Day
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – On the flight from Auburn to Birmingham, Bruce Pearl draws on a notepad and tells Wendell Green Jr. about an option of a play call that could yield an open look for a teammate. In a few minutes, Pearl, Green and Jaylin Williams will ride...
auburntigers.com
On the road with Auburn's Bryan Harsin: 'Keep pushing every day'
AUBURN, Ala. – After a morning staff meeting, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin departed Auburn University Regional Airport at 10:15 a.m. Monday for a 30-minute flight to Birmingham to speak to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. For decades, Auburn’s head coach speaks to club members during the Tigers’ open date....
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Carnell Williams recalls 6 TD game: 'Felt like I couldn't be tackled'
AUBURN, Ala. – Looking back 19 years later on his record-setting performance, the memories remain vivid for Auburn's Carnell Williams. "It feels like it was just yesterday," he said. "Got in the zone and felt like I couldn't be tackled. Momentum is powerful and I had a lot of momentum that day."
WJHG-TV
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Joshua Williams got his moment under the Friday Night lights, and it all started with him getting a jersey and helmet from Bay High’s Head Football Coach. “His mom reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said coach I am trying to...
auburntigers.com
Tigers No. 15 In Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll
NEW YORK – For the second-straight year, Auburn men's basketball was ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 15 on Monday. The Tigers have now been ranked four times in the last five years in the preseason AP Poll: 2018 (No. 11), 2019 (No. 24) and 2021 (No. 22). They were also ranked in the preseason Top 25 by KenPom (No. 13), CBS Sports (No. 14), Blue Ribbon College Yearbook (No. 15), Rothstein 45 (No. 17), The Almanac (No. 18) and Andy Katz Preseason Power 36 (No. 24).
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
Businessman pledges $1M to Destin High School athletics program
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin native and long-time businessman Fred Tripp Tolbert is donating $1 million over the next four years to build Destin High School’s athletics program. With the first installment of $250,000, Tolberts’ money will be used to construct a state-of-the-art weight room and athletic facility. Tolbert spoke with WKRG News 5 on […]
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
auburntigers.com
Thomas Gossom Jr. & Michael O'Neill
They came to Auburn in different manners. Thom came to Auburn to play football, first as a walk-on, then on scholarship. He became the first African-American football player to graduate on the Plains. Mike came to Auburn to study Economics. They even took a class together at Haley Center. Following...
Georgia Man Hauls In MASSIVE 334-Pound Grouper At Destin Fishing Rodeo
Fishermen from all over flocked to Destin, Florida earlier this month for the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo, a month long competition that has long been known to produce some really large fish. The first two weeks of the competition have already turned in a 108.8lbs amberjack, 305.4lbs shark, and...
niceville.com
Niceville unveils new bold, story-telling mural [PHOTOS]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has unveiled its bold new story-telling mural. Dozens of people joined city officials and other dignitaries at the unveiling event on Monday morning. The mural is on the north side of John Sims Parkway at the intersection of Evans Street, just across Evans St. from the entrance of Turkey Creek Park.
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
