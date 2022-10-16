NEW YORK – For the second-straight year, Auburn men's basketball was ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 15 on Monday. The Tigers have now been ranked four times in the last five years in the preseason AP Poll: 2018 (No. 11), 2019 (No. 24) and 2021 (No. 22). They were also ranked in the preseason Top 25 by KenPom (No. 13), CBS Sports (No. 14), Blue Ribbon College Yearbook (No. 15), Rothstein 45 (No. 17), The Almanac (No. 18) and Andy Katz Preseason Power 36 (No. 24).

