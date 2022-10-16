Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday.

He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-6 was the 29th of his career, moving him into a tie with Marino for the second-most in NFL history. He now stands three behind Brett Favre, who tops the list with 32. Joe Namath, (28), Drew Brees (27) and Peyton Manning (27) round out the top five.

It's elite company. Just not the way Stafford would like to join them.