Orlando, FL

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
New performing arts space coming to downtown Orlando. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando Fringe announced the upcoming grand opening of “Fringe ArtSpace,” its new performing arts venue in downtown Orlando. The new space, located at 52 Church St., will feature two performing theater spaces: a mainstage with 166 seats and a black box with 40-60 seats.
No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses.
New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando

"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
What The Honk: The enigmatic mind of a Florida driver

ORLANDO, Fla. – With this cold front moving through, I am sure it will motivate some honks out there, so keep your eye out for them. Today, I have these for you...
Walt Disney World announces additional restaurant reopening dates

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more exciting reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations. In the coming weeks, guests will get to experience new additions at Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT.
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn't usually found on the beach, an alligator.
Bruno's Oysters opens in Plant Street Market

The concept, best known from "The Foreigner Experience," a dinner series by Bruno Fonseca, opened this past weekend in The Barrel Room at Crooked Can Brewing Company. Bruno's Oysters is now open in Winter Garden. The concept, best known from "The Foreigner Experience," a dinner series by Bruno Fonseca, opened...
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is back

Named the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando" by USA Today when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a new venue: Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights...
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through

As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
Hurricane Ian washes up millions of snails along Lake Monroe

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dead snails can be seen washed up along the edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford — another example of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Central Florida. “This was, of course, very severe because you actually had the winds pushing the water out over the banks and carrying the snails, so when the water started coming back in, it left the snails high and dry,” Dr. William Kern, Jr. said.
