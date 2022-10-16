Read full article on original website
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Cowboys give huge Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 7
There is now are further indications that quarterback Dak Prescott will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have done their part ever since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture in the season-opener. They had won their next four games with Cooper Rush starting in place of Prescott. But in a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys lost 27-16 to fall to third place in the NFC East. There had been positive updates regarding Prescott recently, but fans received two tremendous updates on Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys welcome Dak Prescott back – NFL is on notice
They had their chance. With Dak Prescott out, the NFL had the perfect opportunity to bury the Dallas Cowboys. Alas, they did not, and now the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys are in position and fiendishly determined to show the NFL exactly who they really are. When Dak Prescott went down to...
The 2022 season for the Cleveland Guardians may be over but it was one for the ages
The Cleveland Guardians ended their season on Tuesday with a Game 5 loss to the New York Yankees. The Cleveland Guardians will not have a November to remember this season. The upstart team of young future stars did their absolute best but the Bronx Bombers lived up to that nickname as the Guards ultimately fell three games to two in a very wild, very unpredictable series.
