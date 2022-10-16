Día de los Muertos honors heritage, loved ones at Figge

Hundreds of people gathered at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport on Sunday, October 16 to honor the memories of lost loved ones through art, dance and community at the annual Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Fiesta.

Heather Aaronson, Education Programs Coordinator with the Figge, says the fiesta has been an institution for 15 years, with food and entertainment like Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and Los Cometas Mariachi, the West Liberty HS Mariachi Band.

“We usually have a wonderful turnout, people come back year after year. Sometimes we see new faces, but a lot of people include us in the traditions, so they come back year after year.”

The crowd, estimated to be around 800, enjoyed Mexican food, took part in a costume contest and made crafts. Admission to the Figge was free, so there were opportunities to see exhibits including Mexican/Latinx multidisciplinary artist Tlisza Jaurique’s “Decolonial Intervention.”

