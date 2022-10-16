Saquon Barkley fantasy owners sound off over slide at 2-yard line

Every so often during the NFL season, a player will make a decision for the good of the team over his own stat line and that is exactly what happened Sunday with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

With 1:20 left in the game, Barkley was given the ball inside the 10-yard line and needed to get to the three-yard line for a first down.

Barkley did just that and had an open path for an easy touchdown, but instead slid at the 2-yard line so the Giants could kneel out the clock and secure a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

While Giants fans loved this move from their star running back, his fantasy owners did not.

Memes about him costing fantasy teams quickly surfaced while some of his owners sounded off. And while disappointed, some of them at least acknowledged respect for Barkley doing the right thing for his team.

Barkley was even asked about if after the game, but said he’s got a job to do.

