ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v5yX_0ibWauCc00
By: Patrick Mullen

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space on 10.6 acre Seven Oaks Parcel S-19.

Commissioners Mariano and Moore voted against the project.

The incomplete proposal was presented as a Settlement Agreement between the County and SD, LLC to conclude the F.S 70.51 mediation process.  If the Approval stands, it would reverse the 1/11/22 Denial of the project (by Oakley, Moore, and Mariano) before the newly-elected Commissioners (Bradford & Weightman) are seated.

And it would provide protection.  If the 10/11/22 Approval is appealed, SD, LLC will pay legal expenses to defend the Approval, Commissioners and County staff, and offer a lien on S-19 if additional funds are needed.

Is it possible that an out-of-town developer wanted to get in on the Pasco apartment boom, hired a local real estate adviser, and bought a vacant shopping center property cheap without reading the fine print?  Is it possible that S-19 was passed over by so many suitors because Walmart deed restrictions (see Exhibit B) 1) retain subsurface mining rights, 2) prohibit any Sam’s Club competition and 3) expect 1000 new customers next door in a new 300 unit apartment building?  On Commercial, not Multi-family zoned land?  Or is it possible we’re missing something…?

The Community’s 10/11/22 presentation lists objections, evidence and legal/source citations.  It points out spot zoning, contract zoning, land development code, comprehensive plan and community planning law violations.

If built, the project would cost the County over $1 million dollars a year more to service than it would generate in tax revenue.  SD, LLC’s attorney called these “spurious…empirical adopted facts.”

You decide, then let the Seven Oaks CDD know ( tnielsen@rizzetta.com ) whether:

1)      they should appeal the 10/11/22 BCC decision,

2)      you would contribute to this effort to stop Pasco overdevelopment and waste of Commercial space.

For more information, contact Jon.Tomsu@gmail.com .

And remember, “Development is a privilege” not a right. (Trent Meredith, Inc. vs. City of Oxnard, 114 CAL. App. 3d 317 (1981)).

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks

The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission approves developments amid opposition

BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited. Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11. The first, a master plan petition by 34601...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken

County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s charity offering rugs for sale

Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle. The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of its Next Generation Restaurant in Auburndale Walmart with Free Coffee For A Year Give Away

On Tuesday, October 18th, Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Auburndale located inside the Walmart at 2120 US-92 W. Starting at 9 AM in the Walmart parking lot, the store will celebrate by offering the first 100 guests Free Coffee for a Year.* Additionally, the store will have Dunkin’ swag giveaways and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy from 9 AM to 11 AM.
AUBURNDALE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy