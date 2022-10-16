Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed

By: Patrick Mullen

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space on 10.6 acre Seven Oaks Parcel S-19.

Commissioners Mariano and Moore voted against the project.

The incomplete proposal was presented as a Settlement Agreement between the County and SD, LLC to conclude the F.S 70.51 mediation process. If the Approval stands, it would reverse the 1/11/22 Denial of the project (by Oakley, Moore, and Mariano) before the newly-elected Commissioners (Bradford & Weightman) are seated.

And it would provide protection. If the 10/11/22 Approval is appealed, SD, LLC will pay legal expenses to defend the Approval, Commissioners and County staff, and offer a lien on S-19 if additional funds are needed.

Is it possible that an out-of-town developer wanted to get in on the Pasco apartment boom, hired a local real estate adviser, and bought a vacant shopping center property cheap without reading the fine print? Is it possible that S-19 was passed over by so many suitors because Walmart deed restrictions (see Exhibit B) 1) retain subsurface mining rights, 2) prohibit any Sam’s Club competition and 3) expect 1000 new customers next door in a new 300 unit apartment building? On Commercial, not Multi-family zoned land? Or is it possible we’re missing something…?

The Community’s 10/11/22 presentation lists objections, evidence and legal/source citations. It points out spot zoning, contract zoning, land development code, comprehensive plan and community planning law violations.

If built, the project would cost the County over $1 million dollars a year more to service than it would generate in tax revenue. SD, LLC’s attorney called these “spurious…empirical adopted facts.”

You decide, then let the Seven Oaks CDD know ( tnielsen@rizzetta.com ) whether:

1) they should appeal the 10/11/22 BCC decision,

2) you would contribute to this effort to stop Pasco overdevelopment and waste of Commercial space.

For more information, contact Jon.Tomsu@gmail.com .

And remember, “Development is a privilege” not a right. (Trent Meredith, Inc. vs. City of Oxnard, 114 CAL. App. 3d 317 (1981)).

