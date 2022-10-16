ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEtwr_0ibWaqfi00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26.

Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.

The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that the elusive Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left.

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals. Saints QB Andy Dalton passed for one TD.

Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed rushed for a 44-yard score.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
atozsports.com

Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals

The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Plunging temps and snow headed our way

It would seem like this is a joke, but the sad truth is what’s about to happen is REAL! We’re going from a 72° high Sunday to the 40s for highs on Monday with wind chills in the 30s. And that’s not the half of it. We’ll also likely see some snow by Monday evening lingering into Tuesday.
WDTN

Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge. Official documents say former Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is “indefinitely suspended from the practice of law and immediately suspended from judicial office without pay for the duration of her disciplinary suspension.”
OHIO STATE
WDTN

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy