Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26.
Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.
The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that the elusive Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left.
New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals. Saints QB Andy Dalton passed for one TD.
Saints rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed rushed for a 44-yard score.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0