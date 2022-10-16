Read full article on original website
This Is Michigan’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
Sheriff Jody Greene denied "any racial intent or actions on my part" after the release of the audio, which was said to have come from February 2019.
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days
A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody Monday morning in Georgia after, officials said, he stole a car, committed...
Two Virginia men are arrested for exploiting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother, 22, and offering to let him stay with them 'in pursuit of reported $400,000 inheritance'
Two Virginia men have been charged for allegedly exploiting the brother of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were arrested in Virginia earlier this week after taking in Zachary Cruz, 22, and helping his to set up a life away from the scene where his brother shot and killed 17 people.
BREAKING: Gunman is locked in stand off with cops after shooting one dead during dispute over Michigan hotel bill
A gunman has shot dead at least one person after opening fire in a hotel in Michigan. The suspect started shooting with a 'long gun' after getting into a dispute with staff over their bill at the Hampton Inn in Deaborn, near Detroit, on Thursday afternoon. Dearborn police, said the...
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement released Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," said the parents, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead - ABC News affiliate
(Reuters) -Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources. Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to...
Meet The Longest Serving Non-Violent Cannabis Offender In Michigan's History, New Doc Streaming Soon
From its inception, the U.S. drug war ruined many lives. Its racist over-policing, mass incarceration and punitive sentencing left families, individuals and communities destroyed. A stark example is Michael Thompson who spent over two decades in prison for cannabis. Thompson, who never committed a violent crime, was convicted of selling...
Five killed including police officer in North Carolina shooting
(Reuters) -Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of the North Carolina capital of Raleigh and resulted in the suspect being "contained," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. At least two other people including a police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Baldwin told a news conference. "We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said, without...
Raleigh shooting victim was a Navy vet set to be married in two weeks, sister says
CLAYTON, N.C. — One of the victims killed in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night was set to be married in two weeks. Now, Mary Marshall's wedding day will turn into a celebration of life ceremony, her sister said. Marshall, 35, was a beloved sister...
Washington Examiner
Former Michigan House speaker under investigation for criminal operation: Report
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) is reportedly facing a sprawling investigation for an alleged "criminal enterprise." The investigation was opened in January and involves alleged embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery, tax evasion, misconduct in office, and possession of controlled substances, according to affidavits obtained by Detroit News. Chatfield has denied the allegations.
New surveillance footage appears to show Gabby Petito days before she was strangled to death
JACKSON COUNTY, Wyoming — New video has surfaced of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie just days before authorities say Laundrie strangled the 22-year-old Instagram influencer to death. Petito vanished while on a road trip with Laundrie through Colorado and Utah in 2021. She was reported missing by her mother...
This Kent District Library Location Has A Hilarious Display For October
Michigan has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks after Jamestown voted to defund its library because of an LGBTQ book that the library refused to take off the shelves. Well now, another West Michigan library is getting attention, but for a non-controversial reason. Kent District Library has a...
Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
