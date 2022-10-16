ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

NBC4 Columbus

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Law & Crime

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
FLINT, MI
Daily Mail

Two Virginia men are arrested for exploiting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother, 22, and offering to let him stay with them 'in pursuit of reported $400,000 inheritance'

Two Virginia men have been charged for allegedly exploiting the brother of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were arrested in Virginia earlier this week after taking in Zachary Cruz, 22, and helping his to set up a life away from the scene where his brother shot and killed 17 people.
PARKLAND, FL
The Denver Gazette

Five killed including police officer in North Carolina shooting

(Reuters) -Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of the North Carolina capital of Raleigh and resulted in the suspect being "contained," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. At least two other people including a police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Baldwin told a news conference. "We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said, without...
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

Former Michigan House speaker under investigation for criminal operation: Report

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) is reportedly facing a sprawling investigation for an alleged "criminal enterprise." The investigation was opened in January and involves alleged embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery, tax evasion, misconduct in office, and possession of controlled substances, according to affidavits obtained by Detroit News. Chatfield has denied the allegations.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

