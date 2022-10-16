ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX 2

Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school

Some parents of children at Jana Elementary School in suburban St. Louis say they’ll seek medical testing and guidance from doctors about what to do next, after a privately-funded environmental study found radioactive contamination inside the school and on the playground.
FLORISSANT, MO
ABC7 Chicago

Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in hurricane-battered Fort Myers, Florida

One of the winning tickets to Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers, Florida, weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. Ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers on Friday night, winning $494 million on Friday, lottery officials said in a news release. Friday's jackpot...
FORT MYERS, FL

