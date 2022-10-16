Read full article on original website
The three big luggage mistakes you are making when you check in your suitcase
A TRAVELLER has revealed the three mistakes people make when checking in their suitcases that can result in bags getting lost. This summer chaos at airports, including staff shortages and strikes, saw luggage getting lost regularly. But there are ways holidaymakers can either avoid losing their stuff, or speed up...
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of my best travel tips.
As someone who used to fly for a living, I've mastered several strategies to make plane travel more seamless and stress-free that I still use today.
Airline Says It Won't Stop You From Tracking Your Checked Bag After All
Checked bag vigilantism is back on the table for passengers of Germany’s largest airline. Contrary to confusing reports earlier this week, Lufthansa is not banning activated Apple AirTags from customers’ luggage. The company says it came to its final determination following an assessment from the Germany Aviation Authority.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
More and more US travelers are avoiding checking in their luggage
More US travelers are avoiding checking in their bags on flights as issues with checked-in baggage increase. Several, passenger in the United States are reporting episodes of stolen or lost bags. During the summer, a Florida airline subcontractor, Giovanni De Luca, was arrested in connection to the theft of $16,000 in valuables from checked-in bags.
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About
It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
I’m a flight attendant – here’s why you should never sleep for the first two hours of a flight
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why going to sleep on flights could leave you feeling hungry by the end of your trip. In a thread on social media site Reddit, flight attendants were asked if they were supposed to wake sleeping passengers during food service, or simply let them sleep.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
I’ve travelled the world – there are two things I never drink on the plane
A FREQUENT traveller has revealed the two things he never drinks while flying and why. Kevin Kwan is most famous for writing the novel Crazy Rich Asians, which was turned into a popular film a few years ago. But Kevin's work takes him all over the globe, meaning he has...
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane
Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
The plane seat that won’t get a free upgrade – despite what travel experts say
AN AUSTRALIAN travel expert has shut down a myth surrounding the middle seat on a plane. While the middle seat is the worst for comfort, legend has it it's the one that is most likely to get you an upgrade as cabin crew will feel sorry for you. However, Angus...
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love
Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. Thanks to a combination of factors ranging from pilot shortage to climate change-induced disasters to covid-19-induced crew shortages, cancellations and flight delays have become an increasingly common nuisance for travelers; according to information released by the Department of Transportation, 3.2% of U.S. flights were canceled and 24% were delayed during the first six months of the year.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
