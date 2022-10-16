ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Airline Says It Won't Stop You From Tracking Your Checked Bag After All

Checked bag vigilantism is back on the table for passengers of Germany’s largest airline. Contrary to confusing reports earlier this week, Lufthansa is not banning activated Apple AirTags from customers’ luggage. The company says it came to its final determination following an assessment from the Germany Aviation Authority.
traveltomorrow.com

More and more US travelers are avoiding checking in their luggage

More US travelers are avoiding checking in their bags on flights as issues with checked-in baggage increase. Several, passenger in the United States are reporting episodes of stolen or lost bags. During the summer, a Florida airline subcontractor, Giovanni De Luca, was arrested in connection to the theft of $16,000 in valuables from checked-in bags.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
12tomatoes.com

Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane

Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
TheStreet

Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. Thanks to a combination of factors ranging from pilot shortage to climate change-induced disasters to covid-19-induced crew shortages, cancellations and flight delays have become an increasingly common nuisance for travelers; according to information released by the Department of Transportation, 3.2% of U.S. flights were canceled and 24% were delayed during the first six months of the year.

