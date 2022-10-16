ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A team player – David Lesser shows up for the community

David Lesser served eight years on the City Council, ending in 2019. Before that, he served a year on the Parking & Public Improvements Commission and six years on the Planning Commission. He also served on the LA County Library Commission, a role in which he proved particularly instrumental — along with Mayor Steve Napolitano, who was then Supervisor Don Knabe’s deputy — in the transformation of the Manhattan Beach Public Library.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

John Shea, construction company leader and Pasadena philanthropist, dies at 96

John Shea, whose multi-billion-dollar construction company built infrastructure and real estate projects throughout California and the country, and who along with his wife turned much of that wealth into prolific support of Catholic schools in marginalized areas in the Los Angeles area and beyond, died Sunday, Oct. 16, after a brief illness. He was 96.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica's Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. "We are definitely in a crisis," she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown. "The A-Line has been turned into a mobile homeless shelter and, unfortunately, the Metro Company is dumping them off here every night," said property manager Joe Harding.Per Los Angeles Metro policy, all riders, including the homeless, must exit...
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta puts fun back to contests

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) and Chris Miller. The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, arguably the South Bay’s most fun surf contest, and inarguably the most innovative, emerged from the pandemic last Saturday at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Teams are composed of five surfers, of varying levels. Each team member must catch at least one scorable wave in their 15-minute heat before the next team member paddles out.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

‘Make a difference today’ Wysh Weinstein brings her passion for education to MBUSD

Wysh Weinstein’s passion for education was sparked by two educators she encountered early in life. The first was her second grade teacher in Pennsylvania, Mrs. McCracken. She was a teacher who somehow had the ability to have a relationship with every single child in her classroom. She gave each student a sweet nickname. Weinstein was “Boots” because of the cowgirl-style boots she wore to school.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Karen Bass, Rick Caruso clash in mayoral debate

At a time of rampant homelessness, rising inflation rates and heightened tensions following the release of a leaked audio recording that exposed hateful and racist rhetoric at the highest level of city hall, candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso took to the stage for the LA Mayoral Debate. Bass is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
FULLERTON, CA
Eater

Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf

Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

The 3 Best Casinos Near Hermosa Beach in California

Hermosa Beach has plenty to offer with its enviable seaside location to the southwest of Los Angeles. Nestled between Redondo Beach to the south and Manhattan Beach to the north, it lives up to its motto: “The Best Little Beach City.” Visitors can enjoy typical beach activities including sunbathing, beach volleyball, surfing, paddleboarding, cycling and jogging. But for those looking for more leisurely pursuits, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to hang out.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA

