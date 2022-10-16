Read full article on original website
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
A team player – David Lesser shows up for the community
David Lesser served eight years on the City Council, ending in 2019. Before that, he served a year on the Parking & Public Improvements Commission and six years on the Planning Commission. He also served on the LA County Library Commission, a role in which he proved particularly instrumental — along with Mayor Steve Napolitano, who was then Supervisor Don Knabe’s deputy — in the transformation of the Manhattan Beach Public Library.
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
lafocusnewspaper.com
John Shea, construction company leader and Pasadena philanthropist, dies at 96
John Shea, whose multi-billion-dollar construction company built infrastructure and real estate projects throughout California and the country, and who along with his wife turned much of that wealth into prolific support of Catholic schools in marginalized areas in the Los Angeles area and beyond, died Sunday, Oct. 16, after a brief illness. He was 96.
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse
Behind her smile and greeting, Modica's Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. "We are definitely in a crisis," she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown. "The A-Line has been turned into a mobile homeless shelter and, unfortunately, the Metro Company is dumping them off here every night," said property manager Joe Harding.Per Los Angeles Metro policy, all riders, including the homeless, must exit...
easyreadernews.com
Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta puts fun back to contests
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) and Chris Miller. The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, arguably the South Bay’s most fun surf contest, and inarguably the most innovative, emerged from the pandemic last Saturday at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Teams are composed of five surfers, of varying levels. Each team member must catch at least one scorable wave in their 15-minute heat before the next team member paddles out.
easyreadernews.com
‘Make a difference today’ Wysh Weinstein brings her passion for education to MBUSD
Wysh Weinstein’s passion for education was sparked by two educators she encountered early in life. The first was her second grade teacher in Pennsylvania, Mrs. McCracken. She was a teacher who somehow had the ability to have a relationship with every single child in her classroom. She gave each student a sweet nickname. Weinstein was “Boots” because of the cowgirl-style boots she wore to school.
easyreadernews.com
Enchantment and celebrity chickens in Hermosa, a Mexican classic departs and more dining news
The nights are getting cool, but the local dining scene is hot as ever, with lots of openings to report and more on the way. First, though, news about a few places of note that we have lost. The Market Report: Moon’s Market offered friendly service in a cluttered, slightly...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
spectrumnews1.com
Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
ladowntownnews.com
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso clash in mayoral debate
At a time of rampant homelessness, rising inflation rates and heightened tensions following the release of a leaked audio recording that exposed hateful and racist rhetoric at the highest level of city hall, candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso took to the stage for the LA Mayoral Debate. Bass is...
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Protesters camp out near LA Councilman Kevin de León's home to call for his resignation
A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León's home to make their voices loud and clear.
fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
easyreadernews.com
The 3 Best Casinos Near Hermosa Beach in California
Hermosa Beach has plenty to offer with its enviable seaside location to the southwest of Los Angeles. Nestled between Redondo Beach to the south and Manhattan Beach to the north, it lives up to its motto: “The Best Little Beach City.” Visitors can enjoy typical beach activities including sunbathing, beach volleyball, surfing, paddleboarding, cycling and jogging. But for those looking for more leisurely pursuits, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to hang out.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
