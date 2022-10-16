Local NAMI affiliate hosts chili cook-off

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin affiliate of the National Alliance of Mental Illness today hosted a Chili Cook-off Event to raise funds and provide family fun.

The event featured the following:

Chili

Cornbread

Dessert

Officials say awards are up for grabs for the top three Chili dishes.

The Joplin NAMI branch provides support groups, education, and advocacy for those affected by mental illness.

