Joplin, MO

Local NAMI affiliate hosts chili cook-off

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin affiliate of the National Alliance of Mental Illness today hosted a Chili Cook-off Event to raise funds and provide family fun.

The event featured the following:

  • Chili
  • Cornbread
  • Dessert

Officials say awards are up for grabs for the top three Chili dishes.

The Joplin NAMI branch provides support groups, education, and advocacy for those affected by mental illness.

