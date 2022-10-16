Read full article on original website
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
whdh.com
BREAKING: Malden teachers reach agreement to end strike
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden educators and the school committee reached a tentative agreement Monday night, ending the day long union strike. Negotiators for the union and teachers left negotiations after 9:00 p.m., and said they had reached an agreement. There was no information available yet on the details on...
whdh.com
Malden teachers begin strike on Monday as negotiations with city continue
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were canceled in Malden on Monday as teachers in the school district started their strike, picketing after contract negotiations stalled over the weekend. Leading up to Monday, a nearly 12-hour bargaining session between teachers and the school committee ended at an impasse. Although the two...
whdh.com
Groton elementary school to reopen Tuesday, officials advise to treat symptoms as Norovirus
GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton will be in session as scheduled on Tuesday, the superintendent announced Monday. The school underwent extensive, COVID-appropriate cleaning and custodial coverage will be extended while students are present, Superintendent Laura Chesson said in an email. The email said staff who...
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown, 5 students taken to hospital
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 students on the bus at the time of the crash and five were transported with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
Haverhill cancels Monday classes after teacher’s union, schools unable to reach deal
Haverhill students will have to stay home Monday after the teachers’ union, the Haverhill Education Association, and Haverhill Public Schools were unable to reach an agreement on Sunday. The lack of resolution sets the stage for the Haverhill educators to begin a formal strike. According to a statement on...
whdh.com
Malden teachers plan to strike outside high school until agreement with school committee is reached
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden teachers lined up outside the high school, determined to stay there and strike until the school committee reasons with them. Contract negotiations have stalled, and union members said they’re sad they had to resort to these strikes, which canceled classes in the district Monday.
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
whdh.com
Haverhill teachers’ strike pauses as protesters move to City Hall
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations have paused over Haverhill teachers’ contracts as the teachers moved their protest to City Hall. The pause was mostly due to disputes over pay, but teachers are also striking for smaller class sizes, dedicated prep time, a safer work environment and improved diversity in hiring. Due to the stalled negotiations, almost 8,000 are out of class.
whdh.com
Groton elementary school cancels Monday classes after over 200 students report symptoms
GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary school will be closed for cleaning Monday, days after 200 students came down with a norovirus-like illness, the school district announced Sunday evening. The main reasons for the closure were to accommodate for the amount of students who are required to remain home...
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
whdh.com
School bus driver puts out fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. Once she saw flames, she knew she had to take action.
whdh.com
Bluebikes expands to Malden and Medford with 6 new stations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Malden and Medford residents wishing to pedal to work are in luck. The two cities have officially joined Bluebikes, the metro area’s public bike share system, with the launch of six new stations. In Medford, they’re at Tufts Square, Brooks Part at Main Street and Medford Square. In Malden, they’re at the Malden Center T Station, Northern Strand at Main Street and Malden High School.
whdh.com
Dino law celebrated at Museum of Science
Though Massachusetts’ history might be best known for the Mayflower or the Boston Tea Party, state officials and scientists on Wednesday celebrated a piece of local history from the mid-Jurassic era. Gov. Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and state lawmakers, attended a ceremonial signing to name the...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
manchesterinklink.com
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
whdh.com
City of Milton sues MBTA over decade-long platform staircase closure
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders. Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station...
