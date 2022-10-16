ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

whdh.com

BREAKING: Malden teachers reach agreement to end strike

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden educators and the school committee reached a tentative agreement Monday night, ending the day long union strike. Negotiators for the union and teachers left negotiations after 9:00 p.m., and said they had reached an agreement. There was no information available yet on the details on...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Malden teachers begin strike on Monday as negotiations with city continue

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were canceled in Malden on Monday as teachers in the school district started their strike, picketing after contract negotiations stalled over the weekend. Leading up to Monday, a nearly 12-hour bargaining session between teachers and the school committee ended at an impasse. Although the two...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

School bus crash in Watertown, 5 students taken to hospital

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 students on the bus at the time of the crash and five were transported with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill teachers’ strike pauses as protesters move to City Hall

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations have paused over Haverhill teachers’ contracts as the teachers moved their protest to City Hall. The pause was mostly due to disputes over pay, but teachers are also striking for smaller class sizes, dedicated prep time, a safer work environment and improved diversity in hiring. Due to the stalled negotiations, almost 8,000 are out of class.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

School bus crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

School bus driver puts out fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. Once she saw flames, she knew she had to take action.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Bluebikes expands to Malden and Medford with 6 new stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Malden and Medford residents wishing to pedal to work are in luck. The two cities have officially joined Bluebikes, the metro area’s public bike share system, with the launch of six new stations. In Medford, they’re at Tufts Square, Brooks Part at Main Street and Medford Square. In Malden, they’re at the Malden Center T Station, Northern Strand at Main Street and Malden High School.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Dino law celebrated at Museum of Science

Though Massachusetts’ history might be best known for the Mayflower or the Boston Tea Party, state officials and scientists on Wednesday celebrated a piece of local history from the mid-Jurassic era. Gov. Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and state lawmakers, attended a ceremonial signing to name the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

City of Milton sues MBTA over decade-long platform staircase closure

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders. Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station...
MILTON, MA

