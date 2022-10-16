Towne House for sale, South Coast Rail updates and more: ICYMI

Happy Monday, readers! Time to start another week fresh.

Before we move forward, let’s look back at the week that was. We found out that the Towne House in downtown Fall River is up for sale, with an asking price of almost $3 million. Meanwhile, we were in court to follow up after a fatal shooting, met a woman who is finding major success in show business, heard an update on South Coast Rail, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.