ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'As soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England!': Rising star Harry Brook reflects on living out his childhood dream... and why cutting out Big Macs has been key in his success!

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There was never any doubt in Harry Brook's mind.

'If you spoke to my mum and dad they would tell you virtually as soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England,' says the new star of the English game. 'Thankfully I've done that now and even if I never play again I've achieved my ambition.'

He certainly won't have to worry about not adding to his one Test and 14 Twenty20 international appearances because there will surely be many more ahead in all formats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6CVB_0ibWYfdL00
England's rising star Harry Brook has wanted to play for England ever since he 'could speak'

Brook, at 23, is already regarded by wise judges as England's next great batsman and, crucially, one who will flourish in both white and red-ball cricket. 'I don't know who's been saying that,' he says, shuffling self-consciously in his seat at the England team hotel at the T20 World Cup. 'I haven't got Twitter and I never read these things. But I don't think I'd be sat here if I didn't have the confidence to believe I'm a good player.

'One thing I've been working on is trying to stay in the moment. I don't really want to think about the future because if I start looking too far ahead, that's when everything could go downhill. All I'm thinking about is playing golf this afternoon. Then it will be the next game and concentrating on my first ball.'

It was the morning after England completed a rare series victory in Australia and Brook was talking to Sportsmail about his breakthrough year in Twenty20 and Test cricket for England, his cricket-mad family and the huge decision they made to pack him off to boarding school at 14 — and the mentor at Sedbergh School in Cumbria who helped change his life.

But first we talked about beating Australia which, following on from a series victory in Pakistan, saw England reassert themselves as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

'I walked into the ground with a couple of the lads before the second game and said, 'Let's just win the series today, how good would that be?',' Brook says.

'Nobody sees this as a warm-up. The main aim was to go out and beat Australia and take that confidence into the World Cup. So far, so good.'

Not that Brook has made his mark in this part of the world just yet. His poor record in the series against Australia and in the Big Bash for Hobart is in stark contrast to his success in the Blast with Yorkshire, the Pakistan Super League with Lahore, a prolific start to the red-ball season last summer and then his hugely positive impression with England.

'I've been waiting for someone to ask about my record here,' he smiles. 'I haven't spent much time out there so far! Australia are a serious group. They can be intimidating. But you just have to go out there and do your job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4Cuy_0ibWYfdL00
Brook has struggled in Australia so far but will look to change this during the T20 World Cup

Brook has been doing his job pretty well ever since he returned to his old mentor from school — Martin Speight, the former Sussex and Durham batter — and asked him to help sort out the technical issue that was stopping him realising his huge potential.

'It was just before Covid,' says Brook. 'I went to Martin because I knew he'd be the best man to help me. I had to change because I was getting out in all sorts of ways. I wanted to narrow it down to one or two modes of dismissal so I introduced a trigger movement.

'Before I was stood still but now I have a little back-and-across thing and that helps my balance, weight and my head to go towards the ball. I play straighter and feel in a position now to play almost any shot.

'But I'm sure something else will crop up in the future and when it does I'll be going back to Speighty to help me again.'

Speight was something of a pioneer when he played in the 1990s and was one of the first batters to try to sweep fast bowlers. And he was innovative when he coached Brook.

'The basics definitely come first and then you can try your funky things,' says Brook.

'There was one exercise where Martin would put cones 360 degrees all the way round a pitch and I'd earn points for hitting the ball into each cone. That's probably helped how I can hit the ball into different areas now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A72Nh_0ibWYfdL00
Brook has impressed for England with his ability to hit the ball to all areas of the ground

But the biggest help, perhaps, came off the pitch. 'I was a short little fat lad when I first went to Sedbergh and I did use to call myself the heavy roller then,' he smiles. 'I still wouldn't say I'm in the greatest shape but I try to be smart now.

'Eating Big Macs every day is not good for you, is it? I just did all sorts to try to get fitter. I was always going to work hard at cricket but I had to find the motivation at that time to get stronger, fitter and faster.'

That motivation came from his move on a scholarship to Sedbergh from his state school near his home village of Burley in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire. But at first the transition was tough.

'The first month was really hard because I'd never been away from home for that period of time before,' Brook admits.

'I remember being on the phone all the time to my mum asking if I could come home because I didn't want to be there.

'But I just powered through and cracked on. I really enjoyed it after that and some of my best mates now are from school. It's been one of the biggest things in my life and I'll forever be grateful to Sedbergh and all who made it possible for me to go there.'

The leafy surroundings of Sedbergh are a world away from international cricket. But Brook has taken to it with aplomb this year, making his Test debut against South Africa at the Oval. The experience started when Ben Stokes, playfully, said Brook was a bit dumb. 'It was funny, he can call me whatever he likes — he's Ben Stokes!' says Brook. And it went on to be an eventful week in more ways than one. I did think the game would be called off when the Queen sadly passed away,' Brook adds.

'Then when it became clear we were going to start on the third day, Stokesey got us together and said, 'No matter what, we're going to get a result out of this game, whether we win or they win'.

'And then we ended up winning in something like two days. It was ridiculous really.

'The mindset he and Baz McCullum have brought into the group has been so good. They've been phenomenal this year and it's been great to be a part of.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlJrU_0ibWYfdL00
Brook (L) has enjoyed life under the new England Test coach Brendon McCullum (middle right)

Brook's most spectacular moment came when he smashed 81 off 35 balls to win the third T20 international in Karachi, a thrilling display that forced Jos Buttler to say England had reconsidered their World Cup selection plans to include him at No 5.

That's where he will bat against Afghanistan in Perth in their tournament opener on Saturday, unless Liam Livingstone somehow forces a rethink on his return in the final practice match against Pakistan here at the Gabba.

'What I did in Pakistan was helpful in getting me into the team but there's no cemented spot in my eyes,' Brook says. 'I've got to keep on scoring runs. You've never got enough runs.'

Spoken like a true Yorkshireman, and an Englishman who can be expected to rack up those runs in Test and T20 cricket for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvxCa_0ibWYfdL00
Brook's impressive performances in Pakistan have made England rethink who is in their best XI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

They may be playing off for the same position at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'

Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are NOT title contenders after admitting his side continue to 'struggle in high level games' following dismal display in defeat at Manchester United

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has claimed his side are still not ready to be title contenders following another poor performance against one of their main rivals. Spurs were beaten 2-0 on Wednesday night at Manchester United, and it's just the latest Premier League match against a fellow 'Big Six' side where the Italian's team have failed to put in a convincing display.
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Daily Mail

Hair transplant surgeon at clinic which treated Celtic players Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes is struck off after botched procedure left patient's hair growing back at right angles

A hair transplant surgeon accused of botching a hair transplant so badly his patient's hair grew back at right angles has been struck off. Dr Juan Ruiz Alconero didn't have a licence to practice when he was treating patients at KSL Hair Ltd (KSL) in Glasgow, whose previous customers include former Celtic stars Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo storms down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford BEFORE full-time after Erik ten Hag didn't bring him on in United's 2-0 win over Spurs... with boss vowing to 'deal with him tomorrow'

Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Lyon 1-5 Arsenal: Gunners produce STUNNING result to thrash Champions League holders in their own backyard... with Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord both netting doubles for Jonas Eidevall's side

Yes, you are reading that scoreline right - Lyon 1-5 Arsenal. The only English team to ever win the women’s Champions League recorded a historic night in France as they stunned the reigning European champions. Lyon were missing several key players such as Ada Hegerberg, Griedge Mbock and Caratine...
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp believes 'important' goals are inspiring Darwin Nunez to show his best form at Anfield following his disjointed start to the season... as the Uruguayan hitman heads Liverpool to a 1-0 win against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham. The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but,...
Daily Mail

'I really wish he was the United manager': Patrice Evra says he'd rather Antonio Conte be Old Trafford boss than Erik ten Hag... and Thierry Henry thinks Spurs are 'on to something' with the Italian in charge

Patrice Evra has admitted he would rather Antonio Conte be Manchester United manager than Erik ten Hag. United faced Tottenham in the Premier League this evening, with Evra working as a pundit for Amazon Prime Video, and the broadcast team were on the pitch presenting the show in the build-up to kick off.
Daily Mail

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: All-square in west London derby as Graham Potter's winning run comes to an end... but he's still unbeaten as Stamford Bridge boss with Blues staying fourth

Having used his chance to quiz Graham Potter, in a rare pre-match interview between both managers, to highlight one of the many difficulties he is facing and ask Chelsea’s new head coach why he changes formation so often Thomas Frank might consider this a moral victory. Frank and his...
Daily Mail

'Bite the bullet and pay whatever': Danny Murphy insists Chelsea MUST sign West Ham and England star Declan Rice at all costs next summer, with N'Golo Kante's Blues contract set to expire

Chelsea should stop at nothing to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice next summer, according to Danny Murphy. The Blues, who have boasted one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football in recent seasons, could be without N'Golo Kante after this campaign as he continues to play out the final year of his contract.
Daily Mail

Gianfranco Zola insists 'you cannot rule out' Chelsea in the Premier League title race after making it seven games unbeaten under new boss Graham Potter in Brentford draw

Gianfranco Zola is not ruling out his former club Chelsea when it comes to the Premier League title race, despite a mixed start to the campaign. The Blues currently sit fourth in the league table after the opening 10 matches, despite being held to a goalless draw by Brentford in their latest fixture.
Daily Mail

Church's memorial to 17th Century slave trader who established a dynasty in Sierra Leone should be removed because honouring him 'conflicts with Christian values of inclusion and respect', campaigners say

Campaigners are calling for the removal of a baroque memorial to a slave trader inside a Cornish church. The marble dedication to Thomas Corker (1670-1700) has been mounted on the wall of King Charles the Martyr church in Falmouth, Cornwall, since the early 1700s. Born the second son of a...
Daily Mail

It's in the game! Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner reveals he fell in love with the club when he found them on computer game FIFA as he chases PSV victory and Europa League knockout spot

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed his love affair with Arsenal was sparked when he bought the video game FIFA… and they were the first team that appeared on screen. The America international swapped MLS for the Premier League this summer, joining Mikel Arteta’s side from New England Revolution.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

660K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy