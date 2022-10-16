Read full article on original website
NY1
These are the four ballot measures facing New York City this general election
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in New York City will have four ballot measures to consider alongside their choices of candidates vying for city, state and federal offices. One of the measures is a question facing voters across the state. The remaining three are focused on New York City.
Former Cuomo aide blasts Hochul's 'lack of leadership' on subway crime
Melissa DeRosa, former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claims that current Gov. Kathy Hochul is losing ground in her reelection race due to her poor response to crime.
Gov. Hochul campaigns throughout the Bronx ahead of November elections
A big crowd turned out in Fordham as voters came out to show their support for Hochul. They hope to make her the state’s first elected female governor on Nov. 9.
brownstoner.com
Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
fox5ny.com
Hochul lead over Zeldin only 4 percent in new poll
NEW YORK - With only three weeks before Election Day 2022, Democrat Kathy Hochul only has a slight lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for NY governor in a new poll. The Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Tuesday shows Hochul leading 50%-46% percent in the...
NY governor's race: Zeldin cuts into Hochul's lead, gaining among independents
The New York gubernatorial race has grown tighter as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has come within eleven points of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Siena Poll: Hochul's lead over Zeldin in NY governor race dropped since poll last month
NEW YORK — A new poll by Siena College shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin by 11 points, down from 17 last month. “Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide. However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
Here’s an inside look at the migrant tent city on Randall’s Island
CITY HALL — New York City officials offered an inside look Tuesday at the mini-city they’ve set up on Randall’s Island to help deal with the ongoing migrant crisis in the five boroughs. Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Ann Williams-Isom led the media tour with...
News 12
State senator to propose bill requiring EpiPens be added to NYC public spaces
A bill being proposed would require EpiPens to be added to public spaces in New York City. Fifteen-year-old Lucia Zeremba’s little brother John is severely allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and sesame. Six years ago, she saw her brother John almost die from an allergic reaction. The experience changed her life forever, Zeremba says.
'They don’t deserve to be locked in a cell all day.' - Protest calls for end to solitary confinement in NYC jails
Advocates rallied in lower Manhattan today to call for an end to solitary confinement in all New York City jails.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
stupiddope.com
Mayor Eric Adams Appoints Cannabis NYC’s Founding Director
Dasheeda Dawson is the founding director of Cannabis NYC , an initiative to spearhead the agency’s support of the growing cannabis industry. Dawson will lead the agency in public education, direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, legislative advocacy, and policy development at all levels of government. She has...
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
