Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Calera, Briarwood, Thompson have players named to Alabama All-Star roster

Several local football players continue to represent Shelby County in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mobile and the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players for this year’s game after receiving nominations from coaches...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball adds highest-rated 2023 recruit with 4-star

Nate Oats looked north to add some size to his batch of 2023 prospects. Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Flushing, New York, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Dioubate picked the Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The left-hander enters his senior year with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winterboro High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALPINE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
bscsports.net

BISHOP MEETS UP WITH OLD FRIEND

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Freshmen guard, Bryson Bishop had the opportunity to meet up with one of his old high school competitors, Zion Williams on Friday, Oct. 14. Bryson is known for guarding Williamson in a high school basketball game trying to give his team a spark against the superstar. On...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Radio Ink

Sly King New Promotions Director

Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
wbrc.com

New amphitheater possibly coming to North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now are discussions for a new $50 million amphitheater at the star at Uptown where the former Carraway Hospital campus was in Birmingham. Lots of steps have to happen to bring something like this to life. According to Birmingham City officials this project has been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS

