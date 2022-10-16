ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation

By Erin Jenkins, Caitlin Richards
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdv3K_0ibWWyeq00

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m.

Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said crews were called to a home at 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they were able to put out the fire overnight, but around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, some hotspots in the house caused the fire to start back again. Crews were able to put that out.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, crews were called again to the house for the fire restarting.

According to Snow Hill Fire Chief Lynwood Bunn, who was at the scene Sunday afternoon, some of the materials in the house made it unsafe for firefighters to go inside.

Some of the responding crew were Snow Hill Fire Department, Hookerton Fire Department, Bell Arthur Fire Department, Greene County Emergency Services, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina SBI and the Office of State Fire Marshall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county make an arrest after a trailer was stolen. The Greene County Sheriff’s office was called to Grays Mill Road on Oct. 11 for a report of a stolen utility trailer. Witnesses saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche driving away from the home with the trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
SNOW HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount school lockdown incident under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — The Rocky Mount Police Department reported that Rocky Mount High School went into lockdown on the morning of October 19th, 2022. Officials said they received reports of an unidentified woman in the building. The RMPD said that the situation was resolved, the students are safe, and there was not a weapon present on campus.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Shots fired at New Bern McDonald's, no one injured

NEW BERN, Craven County — Police responded to McDonald's at 1921 Neuse Blvd. regarding shots fired. Lieutenant Shelton Brown with the New Bern Police Department said shell casings were found. There was some damage to property but no injuries to people. Police do not have any suspects at this...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after shots fired at New Bern McDonald’s

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A report of shots fired at a McDonald’s on Degraffenreid Avenue on Monday night led to an investigation by the New Bern Police Department. Officers responded to the McDonald’s at 7:14 p.m. Monday, according to a press release. They found shell casings and property damage when they arrived. “Based on […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Duplin County road closures for rail repair start Tuesday

WARSAW, N.C. – To complete railroad repair, a portion of N.C. 24 in Duplin County is scheduled to be closed for about two days. CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will close at 8 a.m. Oct. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Narcan vending machine installed at Pitt County Detention Center

A Narcan vending machine is now operational in the Magistrate's Office lobby at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville. The Narcan is free and people who come to get Narcan do not have to interact with jail staff. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Utilities reports wastewater spill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened on Monday. The spill was reported around 1:30 p.m. as a sewer force main that overflowed near 2900 E. 2nd St. It resulted in approximately 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilling. GUC officials said the spill dumped into a wetland area adjacent to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy