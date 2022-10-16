Read full article on original website
New UK interior minister praises Hunt after mini-budget debacle
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new interior minister, Grant Shapps, praised Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, saying that while the government was having a difficult time, the country’s new finance minister, Hunt, was doing a great job. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who initially built a cabinet of ministers loyal...
UK foreign minister says incident at Chinese consulate “unacceptable”
LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday an incident where a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was “unacceptable”. The incident, which occurred in Manchester, northern England, during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Judge finds Trump likely to have conspired to defraud US with false election claims
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from one of former president Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.In an 18-page opinion and order published on Wednesday, US District Judge David Carter said emails from ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman must be turned over because they show Mr Trump “knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to...
UK finance minister says will prioritise “help for most vulnerable” as inflation rises
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September. “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while...
China lodges representations over alleged harassment at Manchester consulate
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry, responding to a question about clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the staff of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Wednesday that it had lodged representations with Britain over the incident. During a regular media briefing,...
Hungary on track to meet all commitments made to secure deal on EU funds -minister
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s Development Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that informal feedback from Brussels showed that they are content with the Hungarian commitments made in order to secure a deal on European Union funds. Navracsics, who is in charge of talks with Brussels, told a conference...
Italian president to hold govt consultations on Oct. 20-21
ROME (Reuters) -Consultations on the formation of Italy’s new government, which is widely expected to be led by nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni, will be held on Oct. 20 and 21, President Sergio Mattarella’s office said on Wednesday. Meloni led a rightist bloc comprising her Brothers of Italy party,...
Mexico president says to speak with Biden later Tuesday
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the...
Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote -poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has shrunk to 5 percentage points ahead of a runoff vote set for Oct. 30, a poll by Genial/Quaest showed on Wednesday. Former President Lula has 47% voter support, down from...
German president cancels trip to Kyiv on security concerns
BERLIN (Reuters) -German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called off a planned visit to Kyiv on Thursday for security reasons, his office said on Wednesday. An official from his office said that security authorities in Germany and the foreign ministry had advised Steinmeier not to go but that the visit would be rescheduled soon.
Marketmind: Back to basics – double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors’ mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight. The reading will likely determine how hawkish the BoE gets in the near term....
U.S. says seven board directors resigned under antitrust pressure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven members of board of directors at five companies have resigned because of the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust concerns over the directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement that it planned...
EU price cap on gas used for power worth considering, von der Leyen says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A scheme used in Spain and Portugal to cap the price of gas used to generate electricity is worth considering for implementation across the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “It really merits to be considered at EU level. There...
India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined hotel-booking services MakeMyTrip Ltd and Goibibo around $27 million, and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo $20 million for anti-competitive conduct, the regulator said in an order on Thursday. The regulator has been investigating since 2019 allegations that MakeMyTrip gives...
Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
(Reuters) – European countries are facing more strikes and protests due to high energy prices and mounting costs of living. Here are details of some industrial actions and demonstrations. FRANCE. Regional train traffic in France was cut by about half on Tuesday as several unions called a nationwide strike....
Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call. Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, set to take place...
Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe plans to launch its first Ariane 6 rocket, its next-generation space launcher, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The agency had previously said it was delaying the first launch from 2022 to 2023. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing...
Russian rouble edges lower with market focused on OFZ auctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble edged lower in a relatively narrow range in early trade on Wednesday after weeks of volatility, with domestic investors focused on two OFZ treasury bond auctions the finance ministry is scheduled to hold later in the day. At 0709 GMT, the rouble was...
Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart exec about lowering inflation on food products
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about “doing everything possible” to lower inflation on food products. It comes weeks after Mexican officials announced a deal with more than a...
Russian-occupied Kherson region says some civilians to be evacuated
(Reuters) – The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson on Tuesday said some civilians would be evacuated, citing what he said was the risk of an attack by Kyiv’s forces. In a video statement, Vladimir Saldo said people in four towns would be moved...
