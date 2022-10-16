Read full article on original website
Saudi MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production companies as diplomatic ties thaw
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East’s largest broadcaster, said on Wednesday it had signed a five-year partnership with two Turkish production houses, signalling an end to an unofficial boycott imposed on Turkey by Saudi Arabia as the two countries work to improve ties. MBC, which...
Israel edges toward air defence assistance for Ukraine
Jerusalem (Reuters) – Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop alerts for civilians under air attack, signalling a softening in its policy of non-military intervention after Kyiv appealed for counter-measures against Iranian-made drones used by Russia. Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine...
Exclusive-Looped in ‘line by line’, Hezbollah shows pragmatic side in Lebanon-Israel deal
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Before Lebanon’s government approved a U.S.-brokered deal settling a decades-long maritime boundary dispute with Israel, the powerful Hezbollah had scrutinized the final draft line by line and given a crucial nod of acceptance. Branded a terrorist group by Washington and a sworn enemy of Israel,...
Saudi Arabia frees senior Hamas official
GAZA (Reuters) – Saudi authorities released a senior official of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after over three years in detention, an official of the Islamist faction said. Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement the official, Mohammad Al-Khodary, 83, whom Saudi authorities...
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise; flows via Ukraine steady
LONDON (Reuters) – Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland rose on Wednesday while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline stood at 2,040,490 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET (0500 GMT) and 0800 CET (0600 GMT), up from 1,212,139 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Ukraine to impose electricity supply restrictions starting Thursday
(Reuters) – Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. “From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity… if this is not...
Russian rouble edges lower with market focused on OFZ auctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble edged lower in a relatively narrow range in early trade on Wednesday after weeks of volatility, with domestic investors focused on two OFZ treasury bond auctions the finance ministry is scheduled to hold later in the day. At 0709 GMT, the rouble was...
Cricket-Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India’s refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday. Secretary of the Indian board Jay Shah, who also heads the Asian Cricket...
New UK interior minister praises Hunt after mini-budget debacle
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new interior minister, Grant Shapps, praised Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, saying that while the government was having a difficult time, the country’s new finance minister, Hunt, was doing a great job. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who initially built a cabinet of ministers loyal...
Holcim supports resolution with U.S. regarding legacy operations in Syria
ZURICH (Reuters) – Holcim said it supported the agreement made by Lafarge SA with the United States Department of Justice on Tuesday regarding the company’s funding of Islamic State to allow it to keep a cement plant running in Syria. A financial penalty of $778 million and a...
UK finance minister says will prioritise “help for most vulnerable” as inflation rises
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September. “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while...
U.S. charges five with shipping military items to sanctioned Russian companies
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other charges for using a German company to ship military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers, as well as Venezuelan oil, to Russian buyers. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said some of the electronic components purchased by...
Poland has no ample space to hike rates, central banker Kochalski says
WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish central bank does not have ample room to increase interest rates amid an expected economic slowdown, central banker Cezary Kochalski said on Tuesday. Poland’s inflation would remain high in coming months and the first quarter of 2023 but would not exceed 20%, Kochalski told...
Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe plans to launch its first Ariane 6 rocket, its next-generation space launcher, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The agency had previously said it was delaying the first launch from 2022 to 2023. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing...
Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call. Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, set to take place...
U.S. Justice Dept issues charges over alleged exports for Russian military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Nearly a dozen individuals and several corporate entities have been charged with participating in unlawful schemes to export civil-military and dual-use technologies to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday. Some of the technologies have been recovered in Ukraine, while another nuclear proliferation technology was...
Ukrainian presidential adviser condemns Putin’s ‘martial law’ declaration
KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property.”. “‘Martial law’ implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as...
UK foreign minister says incident at Chinese consulate “unacceptable”
LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday an incident where a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was “unacceptable”. The incident, which occurred in Manchester, northern England, during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine has accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to visit the country to inspect Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. A letter from Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the U.N. Security Council was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a closed council meeting late Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran’s sale of hundreds of drones to Russia. U.S. Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that the United States will join Britain and France in raising the issue at the council meeting. Kyslytsya tweeted Wednesday that the issue of Iranian drones used against civilians and civilian infrastructure will also be raised at an open council meeting on Ukraine on Friday.
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for ‘cleaner’ LNG
(Reuters) – Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if...
