Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots

Off to a hot start.

In their inaugural game, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Sunday in Calgary.

Kole Lind scored two goals, Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots in the team’s victory.

The Firebirds also announced their leadership team for the season, naming Max McCormick the captain and Gustav Oloffson and Andrew Poturalski as alternates.

The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

FORWARDS (16)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT COTTON, David 7 6’3 190 L Parker, TX 7/9/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) FRODEN, Jesper 28 5’10 176 R Stockholm, SWE 9/21/94 Seattle (NHL) HAYDEN, John 15 6’3 223 R Chicago, IL 2/14/95 Seattle (NHL) HENMAN, Luke 10 6’0 182 L Dartmouth, NS 4/29/00 Seattle (NHL) HUGHES, Cameron 19 5’11 183 L Edmonton, AB 10/9/96 Seattle (NHL) KARTYE, Tye* 12 6’1 198 L Kingston, ON 4/30/01 Seattle (NHL) LIND, Kole 16 6’1 179 R Shaunavon, SK 10/16/98 Seattle (NHL) McCORMICK, Max 17 5’11 187 L De Pere, WI 5/1/92 Seattle (NHL) McKINNON, IAN 21 6’2 194 L Whitby, ON 3/5/98 Coachella Valley (AHL) MULLIN, Tristan 26 6’2 196 R Cartwright, MB 10/9/96 Coachella Valley (AHL) PETMAN, Ville* 33 5’10 181 L Lappeenranta, FIN 1/18/00 Seattle (NHL) POGANSKI, Austin 14 6’2 201 R St. Cloud, MN 2/16/96 Seattle (NHL) POTURALSKI, Andrew 22 5’10 183 R Williamsville, NY 1/14/94 Seattle (NHL) STEVENS, Luke 27 6’5 207 L Duxbury, MA 2/11/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) TRUE, Alexander 11 6’5 201 L Kobenhavn, DEN 7/17/97 Seattle (NHL) TWARYNSKI, Carsen 18 6’2 198 L Calgary, AB 11/24/97 Seattle (NHL) DEFENSE (8) PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT EVANS, Ryker* 41 6’0 192 L Calgary, AB 12/13/01 Seattle (NHL) KEMPNY, Michal 36 6’0 190 L Hodonin, CZE 9/8/90 Seattle (NHL) OLOFSSON, Gustav 23 6’3 201 L Boras, SWE 12/1/94 Seattle (NHL) RAFFERTY, Brogan 25 6’0 194 R West Dundee, IL 5/28/95 Seattle (NHL) SCHULDT, Jimmy 44 6’1 203 L Minnetonka, MN 5/11/95 Coachella Valley (AHL) SEPPALA, Peetro* 6 6’2 192 L Kussankoski, FIN 8/17/00 Seattle (NHL) TENNYSON, Matt 8 6’2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/90 Coachella Valley (AHL) WITTCHOW, Eddie 20 6’5 225 L Burnsville, MN 10/31/92 Coachella Valley (AHL) GOALIES (3) PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT BOOTH, Callum 30 6’4 194 L Montreal, QC 5/21/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) DACCORD, Joey 35 6’2 196 L North Andover, MA 8/19/96 Seattle (NHL) GIBSON, Chris 32 6’2 207 L Karkkila, FIN 12/27/92 Coachella Valley (AHL) * - Rookie

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

