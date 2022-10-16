Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots
Off to a hot start.
In their inaugural game, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Sunday in Calgary.
Kole Lind scored two goals, Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots in the team’s victory.
The Firebirds also announced their leadership team for the season, naming Max McCormick the captain and Gustav Oloffson and Andrew Poturalski as alternates.
The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
FORWARDS (16)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|SH
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|COTTON, David
|7
|6’3
|190
|L
|Parker, TX
|7/9/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|FRODEN, Jesper
|28
|5’10
|176
|R
|Stockholm, SWE
|9/21/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|HAYDEN, John
|15
|6’3
|223
|R
|Chicago, IL
|2/14/95
|Seattle (NHL)
|HENMAN, Luke
|10
|6’0
|182
|L
|Dartmouth, NS
|4/29/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|HUGHES, Cameron
|19
|5’11
|183
|L
|Edmonton, AB
|10/9/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|KARTYE, Tye*
|12
|6’1
|198
|L
|Kingston, ON
|4/30/01
|Seattle (NHL)
|LIND, Kole
|16
|6’1
|179
|R
|Shaunavon, SK
|10/16/98
|Seattle (NHL)
|McCORMICK, Max
|17
|5’11
|187
|L
|De Pere, WI
|5/1/92
|Seattle (NHL)
|McKINNON, IAN
|21
|6’2
|194
|L
|Whitby, ON
|3/5/98
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|MULLIN, Tristan
|26
|6’2
|196
|R
|Cartwright, MB
|10/9/96
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|PETMAN, Ville*
|33
|5’10
|181
|L
|Lappeenranta, FIN
|1/18/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|POGANSKI, Austin
|14
|6’2
|201
|R
|St. Cloud, MN
|2/16/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|POTURALSKI, Andrew
|22
|5’10
|183
|R
|Williamsville, NY
|1/14/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|STEVENS, Luke
|27
|6’5
|207
|L
|Duxbury, MA
|2/11/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|TRUE, Alexander
|11
|6’5
|201
|L
|Kobenhavn, DEN
|7/17/97
|Seattle (NHL)
|TWARYNSKI, Carsen
|18
|6’2
|198
|L
|Calgary, AB
|11/24/97
|Seattle (NHL)
|DEFENSE (8)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|SH
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|EVANS, Ryker*
|41
|6’0
|192
|L
|Calgary, AB
|12/13/01
|Seattle (NHL)
|KEMPNY, Michal
|36
|6’0
|190
|L
|Hodonin, CZE
|9/8/90
|Seattle (NHL)
|OLOFSSON, Gustav
|23
|6’3
|201
|L
|Boras, SWE
|12/1/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|RAFFERTY, Brogan
|25
|6’0
|194
|R
|West Dundee, IL
|5/28/95
|Seattle (NHL)
|SCHULDT, Jimmy
|44
|6’1
|203
|L
|Minnetonka, MN
|5/11/95
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|SEPPALA, Peetro*
|6
|6’2
|192
|L
|Kussankoski, FIN
|8/17/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|TENNYSON, Matt
|8
|6’2
|205
|R
|Minneapolis, MN
|4/23/90
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|WITTCHOW, Eddie
|20
|6’5
|225
|L
|Burnsville, MN
|10/31/92
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|GOALIES (3)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|C
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|BOOTH, Callum
|30
|6’4
|194
|L
|Montreal, QC
|5/21/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|DACCORD, Joey
|35
|6’2
|196
|L
|North Andover, MA
|8/19/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|GIBSON, Chris
|32
|6’2
|207
|L
|Karkkila, FIN
|12/27/92
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|* - Rookie
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
