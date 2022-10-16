ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots

By Bailey Arredondo
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsV2E_0ibWWPxX00

Off to a hot start.

In their inaugural game, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Sunday in Calgary.

Kole Lind scored two goals, Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots in the team’s victory.

The Firebirds also announced their leadership team for the season, naming Max McCormick the captain and Gustav Oloffson and Andrew Poturalski as alternates.

The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

FORWARDS (16)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
COTTON, David 7 6’3 190 L Parker, TX 7/9/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
FRODEN, Jesper 28 5’10 176 R Stockholm, SWE 9/21/94 Seattle (NHL)
HAYDEN, John 15 6’3 223 R Chicago, IL 2/14/95 Seattle (NHL)
HENMAN, Luke 10 6’0 182 L Dartmouth, NS 4/29/00 Seattle (NHL)
HUGHES, Cameron 19 5’11 183 L Edmonton, AB 10/9/96 Seattle (NHL)
KARTYE, Tye* 12 6’1 198 L Kingston, ON 4/30/01 Seattle (NHL)
LIND, Kole 16 6’1 179 R Shaunavon, SK 10/16/98 Seattle (NHL)
McCORMICK, Max 17 5’11 187 L De Pere, WI 5/1/92 Seattle (NHL)
McKINNON, IAN 21 6’2 194 L Whitby, ON 3/5/98 Coachella Valley (AHL)
MULLIN, Tristan 26 6’2 196 R Cartwright, MB 10/9/96 Coachella Valley (AHL)
PETMAN, Ville* 33 5’10 181 L Lappeenranta, FIN 1/18/00 Seattle (NHL)
POGANSKI, Austin 14 6’2 201 R St. Cloud, MN 2/16/96 Seattle (NHL)
POTURALSKI, Andrew 22 5’10 183 R Williamsville, NY 1/14/94 Seattle (NHL)
STEVENS, Luke 27 6’5 207 L Duxbury, MA 2/11/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
TRUE, Alexander 11 6’5 201 L Kobenhavn, DEN 7/17/97 Seattle (NHL)
TWARYNSKI, Carsen 18 6’2 198 L Calgary, AB 11/24/97 Seattle (NHL)
DEFENSE (8)
PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
EVANS, Ryker* 41 6’0 192 L Calgary, AB 12/13/01 Seattle (NHL)
KEMPNY, Michal 36 6’0 190 L Hodonin, CZE 9/8/90 Seattle (NHL)
OLOFSSON, Gustav 23 6’3 201 L Boras, SWE 12/1/94 Seattle (NHL)
RAFFERTY, Brogan 25 6’0 194 R West Dundee, IL 5/28/95 Seattle (NHL)
SCHULDT, Jimmy 44 6’1 203 L Minnetonka, MN 5/11/95 Coachella Valley (AHL)
SEPPALA, Peetro* 6 6’2 192 L Kussankoski, FIN 8/17/00 Seattle (NHL)
TENNYSON, Matt 8 6’2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/90 Coachella Valley (AHL)
WITTCHOW, Eddie 20 6’5 225 L Burnsville, MN 10/31/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)
GOALIES (3)
PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
BOOTH, Callum 30 6’4 194 L Montreal, QC 5/21/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
DACCORD, Joey 35 6’2 196 L North Andover, MA 8/19/96 Seattle (NHL)
GIBSON, Chris 32 6’2 207 L Karkkila, FIN 12/27/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)
* - Rookie

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network
Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC
Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television. As the team's partner, we'll bring you exclusive:

  • Special programming
  • Player profiles
  • Digital coverage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEWWb_0ibWWPxX00

The post Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 things we learned from the first 3 games of the Arizona Coyotes' road trip

The Arizona Coyotes continue to log miles around the East Coast against the best players in the NHL with tilts in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Toronto. Despite facing three teams that were in the playoffs last season, the Coyotes hold a 1-2 record after winning 4-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Coyotes' win in the third game of the season eclipses the mark of 12 games from last year.
markerzone.com

FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster

The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
KESQ News Channel 3

Taking Flight: KESQ flying to Seattle for Firebirds’ first “home” game of inaugural season

The Firebirds are playing in Seattle this weekend and KESQ will be there. Sports Director Blake Arthur and Assistant News Director Tim Kiley are going to the Emerald City and will be LIVE with coverage throughout the trip. Think I’m all set for the trip to Seattle to check out the @Firebirds first “home” game The post Taking Flight: KESQ flying to Seattle for Firebirds’ first “home” game of inaugural season appeared first on KESQ.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for 2023-24 season

NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17

* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
The Associated Press

Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury. “Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.” Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Former player Anson Carter part owner of Atlanta ECHL team

Former NHL forward Anson Carter has become a minority owner of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, the team announced Tuesday. Carter, who played for eight NHL franchises over his career, is part of a two-person ownership group that also features Atlanta businessman Alex Campbell. Campbell, who will be the majority owner of the team, and Carter were unanimously approved by the ECHL board of governors, according to a release issued by the Gladiators.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, NHL Salary Cap

Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Wednesday’s edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the NHL Salary Cap.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
BUFFALO, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy