Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Northern Ireland Open: Mark Allen cruises past Chen Zifan 4-0 in Belfast
Defending champion Mark Allen beat China's Chen Zifan 4-0 on Monday to progress to the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall. The world number 10 raced into a 3-0 lead with breaks of 102, 85 and 92 and then got over the line in frame four.
Ronnie O’Sullivan given brush off in Northern Ireland Open exit by opponent who PAINTED one of his most iconic moments
DAVID GRACE spent last summer painting legendary Ronnie O’Sullivan off the TV to make some money. Today he lived up to his ‘Amazing’ nickname by giving the Rocket the brush-off in front of the cameras in the Northern Ireland Open. Until the start of this year, Leeds...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales
Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
Ireland keep T20 World Cup hopes alive after thrilling defeat of Scotland
A remarkable innings of 72 off 32 balls from Curtis Campher rescued Ireland from the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup, carried them to a dramatic victory over Scotland in Hobart and blew their first-round group wide open. Scotland’s 176 for five, led by Michael Jones’s 55-ball 86,...
BBC
Tour de France: Cross-Irish border bid to be discussed
The governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have met to discuss a potential joint-bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France. Officials in both departments will investigate the potential to host the annual cycling race in 2026 or 2027. Dublin was the host of...
SkySports
Wasps Netball: Tamsin Greenway shares her sadness about situation and hopes for quick reaction to help players and staff
Tamsin Greenway has spoken to Sky Sports about her sadness at the situation at Wasps, she hopes netball reacts quickly to help the players and staff and the sport can also take lessons going forwards. Greenway was instrumental in the inception of Wasps Netball and as both a coach, leader...
BBC
Kerin Lake: Wales centre fulfils World Cup dream at third attempt
When Kerin Lake got injured in the summer, she thought she had missed another opportunity to play in her first Rugby World Cup. But when she ran out for Wales against New Zealand on Sunday, it proved to be third time lucky for the 32-year-old. Lake missed the 2014 tournament...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: The highs and lows of Wales' tournament history
Cook Islands v Wales: Wed, 19 Oct; 19:30 BST at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. Tonga v Wales: Mon, 24 Oct; 19:30 BST at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Papua New Guinea v Wales: Mon, 31 Oct; 19:30 GMT at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland 'in a good place' for crucial Scotland game
Dates: 19 October Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart Time: 05:00 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. All-rounder George Dockrell insists Ireland are in "a good place" despite...
Wayne Pivac will remind his players of the 'values of the Welsh national team' ahead of their autumn campaign after Cardiff Rugby completed a full investigation over allegations of antisocial behaviour in a pub
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will remind his players of their responsibilities and expected standards of behaviour when they meet up for the start of their autumn campaign on Monday. Pivac’s laying down of the law will come after Cardiff Rugby completed a full investigation and issued ‘varying sanctions’ to...
BBC
Layton Maxwell: Ex-Cardiff and Swansea footballer jailed
An ex-professional footballer turned cocaine dealer has been jailed for eight years. Midfielder Layton Maxwell, who played for Cardiff City and Swansea City, allowed a multi-million pound drugs gang to store supplies at his Cardiff home. Cardiff Crown Court heard how Maxwell, now 43, was paid £500 a month to...
BBC
Jos Buttler: England white-ball captain signs new Lancashire contract
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has agreed a new three-year contract extension with Lancashire. Buttler, who moved to Old Trafford from Somerset in 2013, will remain with the Red Rose until 2025. During the recent county campaign, Buttler, 32, represented Lancashire in just one T20 Blast game. The wicketkeeper-batter, who...
BBC
FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month. The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division. Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup: Every result from RLWC 2021
A year on from its intended start, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off this month, as some of the best players in the world prepare to do battle to be crowned the best nation on the planet. Reigning champions Australia, hosts England and world number one New...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall Card Draws Record Rating on Sky Sports For Women's Boxing Event
According to an official statement from BOXXER and Sky Sports, over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch last Saturday's card at the sold-out 02 Arena in London, making it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history and setting a new audience record for a live women’s sport event on Sky.
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Killie book place in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals for first time since 2021
Kilmarnock booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dundee United. Kyle Lafferty put Killie ahead after eight minutes from the penalty spot, but Dundee United hit back instantly when Glenn Middleton fired home from 12 yards. The game appeared to be heading...
BBC
Pat Cummins: Australia name pace bowler as men's ODI captain
Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia's 27th men's one-day international captain. The fast bowler - already Australia's Test captain - replaces previous ODI skipper Aaron Finch, who retired from the format last month. Finch remains captain of Australia's Twenty20 side, while Cummins will lead the international team in next...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Scotland shock West Indies in Group B
Scotland 160-5 (20 overs): Munsey 66* (53), MacLeod 23 (14); Holder 2-14, Joseph 2-28 West Indies 118 (18.3 overs): Holder 38 (33); Watt 3-12, Leask 2-15, Wheal 2-32 Scotland, ranked 15th in the world, started their Men's T20 World Cup campaign in brilliant fashion by shocking two-time winners West Indies.
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Matt O'Riley, Leon King, Ridvan Yilmaz, Arnaud Djoum, Stephen Robinson, VAR
Leicester City have stepped up their interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, 21, and sent chief scout Sean St Ledger to watch the Denmark Under-21 player in last week's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail via Daily Record) Rangers defender Leon King, 18, is poised to avoid Scottish...
RFU and Premiership to face DCMS inquiry as Wasps confirm redundancies
The RFU and Premiership Rugby will face a parliamentary inquiry over the state of the domestic game after Wasps joined Worcester in administration
Comments / 0