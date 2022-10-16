Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
One of boxing's scariest punchers cried his eyes out after separating another opponent from his senses
Historic puncher Deontay Wilder flattened Robert Helenius. He then addressed the media, and cried. The American's coach, Malik Scott, cried, too.
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall oF Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
Released WWE Star Says Their Main Roster Call Up Was Trash
Main roster call-ups are always exciting, but unfortunately they don’t work out for everyone. It seemed that EC3 was primed to do big things when he was called up. However, his run on the main roster ultimately didn’t amount to much. At one point EC3 was making appearances...
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
Vince McMahon Heavily Resisted Rey Mysterio’s WWE Main Event Push
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
