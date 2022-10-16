Loss could make Jaguars' impressive touchdown drive a forgotten moment in team history

It was a drive that could have gone down among the best in a fourth quarter in Jaguars history.

But because the defense turned around and let an aging Matt Ryan go 66 yards in the final two minutes for the winning touchdown, it will be relegated to the junk drawer.

It just didn’t matter.

More Jaguars coverage

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence rallied the team from a 26-21 deficit with an 18-play, 84-yard drive that ate up more than two-thirds of the fourth period on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with his 5-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk with 2:44 left giving the Jags a 27-26 lead.

A two-point conversion attempt on a fluttering pass over the middle from Lawrence, intended for Evan Engram, failed but the defense needed a stop either way and didn’t get it.

They don’t go both ways in the NFL so Lawrence and his offensive teammates watched helplessly as Ryan engineered the 46th game-winning drive of his career, ending with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left.

'Big step' for Trevor Lawrence and offense

It was the fourth-longest scoring drive of Lawrence’s career and matched the eighth-longest for the Jags in the last four seasons. Lawrence was at the helm of an 89-yard drive against the Colts in week two this season and led drives of 90 yards in last season’s opener against Houston and 89 yards for a field goal against Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2021.

Gardner Minshew led drives of 89 yards against the Titans in week two of 2020 and two drives of 90 or more yards in 2019 as a rookie, 93 against Denver in week four and 90 against the Colts in week 17. Nick Foles was the starter on a 90-yard drive that season in week 11 against the Colts.

“We did take a big step offensively with the drive at the end,” Lawrence said. “The confidence we had in that huddle was cool to see. I wouldn’t want to be beside anyone else.”

Seven players involved in drive

The drive seemed to come at a perfect time, lasting 10:03 to give the Jaguars' exhausted defense a long rest.

Lawrence (20 of 22, 163 yards) completed all six of his pass attempts on the drive, for 29 yards. He ran three times for 21 yards, with a 13-yard gain to the Colts’ 15.

On his first two runs, he gained 6 yards to convert and third-and-three and 2 yards to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-one — the first fourth-down conversion for the team in their last seven attempts after coach Doug Pederson was successful on rolling the fourth-down dice four of his first six gambles.

Six other players had touches on the drive, running backs James Robinson (five for 15 yards) and Travis Etienne (three for 7) and four receivers, with Kirk catching two for 4 yards and Engram two for 12 yards.

The Jags converted three third downs, including an 18-yard dart to Zay Jones on third-and-13 that might have been Lawrence’s best throw of the game. The Colts helped on another third-down conversion when cornerback Stephon Gilmore committed pass interference on third-and-`2 from the Jags 14.

Oddly enough, the Colts made two good plays early in the drive. Linebacker Bobby Okereke nailed Jamycal Hasty for a 5-yard loss after a pass from Lawrence, nose tackle Grover Stewart stopped Etienne for a 2-yard loss and on the next play safety Rodney McLeod corralled Kirk for a 1-yard loss after he caught a Lawrence pass.

But Gilmore’s penalty came one play after Okereke’s play and Lawrence followed up the back-to-back negative plays by Stewart and McLeod with his pass to Jones.

The Jaguars’ offense rallied from four early sacks and some play calls that backfired on Pederson (such as an option pitch to Etienne on fourth down late in the third quarter which linebacker E.J. Speed sniffed out and stuffed for a 2-yard loss.

That play may haunt Pederson deep into the night. He could have had Riley Patterson attempt a 49-yard field goal on turf, at an indoor stadium (Patterson is nine of 10 this season, has made all nine consecutively and is four-of-four on attempts between 40 and 52 yards).

Had Patterson made a field goal at that point, the Jaguars don’t have to go for a two-point conversion later and the play-calling for both teams might have changed on the Colts’ final possession if they didn’t need just a field goal to win.

Travis Etienne leads Jaguars running game

The game was a bounce-back for the offense in general. The Jaguars' 243 yards rushing was the sixth-most in franchise history and was 107 more than last week against the Texans. They had 377 total yards and 6.4 yards per play, the second-best figures of the season in both cases.

Etienne had another game littered with big plays as he carried 10 times for 86 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards. Lawrence had a season-high six runs for 23 yards and his first multi-TD game as a runner in the NFL.

James Robinson contributed 54 yards on 12 carries and Hasty's 61-yard TD run on his second carry of the season showed the Jags have another weapon at running back.

Lawrence wasn’t taking much comfort in the fact that counting the final two-play possession which ended in a pass to Kirk, four laterals and two fumbles, the offense has had the ball in all four losses with a chance to win or tie.

But the results haven’t been good. Lawrence is 6 of 12 for 52 yards on those possessions and the offense never got into opposition territory. Their deepest penetration was their own 47 last week against Houston.

“We feel like we could have won every game this year,” Lawrence said. “But a lot of teams can say that in the NFL.”

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter