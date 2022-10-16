Read full article on original website
Judge finds Trump likely to have conspired to defraud US with false election claims
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from one of former president Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.In an 18-page opinion and order published on Wednesday, US District Judge David Carter said emails from ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman must be turned over because they show Mr Trump “knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to...
Voice of America
Canadian High Court Weighs Immigration Agreement With US
Vancouver, British Columbia/Washington — Canada’s highest court is deliberating whether to overturn a nearly 20-year-old immigration agreement with the United States on the grounds that asylum-seekers cannot safely be returned to Canada’s southern neighbor. Canadian immigration experts have argued before the Supreme Court of Canada that the...
Voice of America
Canadian Sentenced to 20 Years in US Prison for Aiding IS
Washington — A Canadian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States on Monday for providing assistance to the Islamic State group in Syria. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 37, of Edmonton, Alberta, was extradited from Canada to San Diego in 2019, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Voice of America
Afghan Women Protest Expulsion of Female University Students, Curbs on Education
ISLAMABAD — A large group of women activists in Afghanistan’s capital Tuesday staged a protest rally against the expulsion of dozens of female students from a Kabul University hostel by Taliban authorities. The demonstrators, including students, gathered outside the university campus, chanting, “Education is our red line” and...
Voice of America
Taliban Bar Women from Pursuing Certain University Subjects
Washington — The Taliban have imposed yet more restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan as the group barred girls from choosing certain subjects in the country’s national university entrance exam this year. The form given to female students at the exam, received by the VOA Afghanistan Service, shows...
Voice of America
Ukraine's Cryptocurrency Aid Fund Helps War-Torn Country
Not only governments but also individuals and organizations are sending money and supplies to Ukraine. Increasingly, cryptocurrency is part of the pipeline of monetary aid. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Iryna Solomko.
Voice of America
City of Zaporizhzhia Resumes Historic Role as Fortress
In Ukrainian history, the city of Zaporizhzhia has served for centuries as a fortress during foreign invasions. Now, as Anna Chernikova reports, the city is once again resuming that role, acting as a haven for thousands of internally displaced people pouring in from the southern and eastern regions of the country.
Voice of America
Kashmiri Pulitzer Winner Blocked from Traveling to Receive Award
Srinigar, Indian-administered Kashmir — Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir, said Tuesday on Twitter that she had been stopped by immigration authorities in New Delhi from boarding a flight to New York to receive her award. “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer...
Voice of America
Abortion Looms as Issue in Late US Midterms Campaign Push
As the November 8 elections near in the U.S., both major parties are pushing opposing stances on abortion. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said if his Democratic Party wins a legislative majority, he will codify the right to abortion access into law. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Voice of America
Ancient Carvings Discovered at Iconic Iraq Monument Bulldozed by Islamic State
Mosul, Iraq — When Islamic State extremists bulldozed the ancient monumental Mashki Gate in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016, it was part of the group's systematic destruction of cultural heritage. Now, U.S. and Iraqi archaeologists working to reconstruct the site have unearthed extraordinary 2,700-year-old rock carvings among...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Masha Amini’s Death Evoked Protests
Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran. What makes the current protests in Iran and elsewhere different from than ones that came before?
Voice of America
Arlington National Cemetery Is Nearly Full. What’s the Permanent Fix?
As it runs out of space, Arlington National Cemetery, where U.S. military service members and veterans are laid to rest, is once again undergoing a costly expansion. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias visited the site amid a national trend toward more sustainable burial practices.
Voice of America
Journalists in US Moving Closer to Improved Legal Protections
Washington — Journalists in the United States could be one step closer to enjoying better legal protections thanks to two separate bills making their way through Congress. The legislation — the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act and a federal anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) bill — would, respectively, block federal law enforcement from subpoenaing journalist records and protect media against certain lawsuits.
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
The United States sent two fighter jets to intercept two Russian bombers flying in international airspace off the coast of Alaska, U.S. military officials said.
Voice of America
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America
Biden Vows Abortion Legislation as Top Priority Next Year
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party's voters three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
Voice of America
EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize to 'Brave Ukrainian People'
The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February. The EP said in a statement Wednesday that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], elected leaders, and civil society."
Voice of America
New Arrivals: Afghan Refugees Camped in Brazilian Airport
About 150 refugees from Afghanistan are camped out in the main airport of Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital and most populous city. Many more are expected to arrive in the coming months but aid workers say the government has no plans for a wide-scale response to the growing crisis. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this report from Sao Paulo, Brazil with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
Who Donated Wheat to Afghanistan — Ukraine or US?
As the cold season starts in landlocked Afghanistan, concerns are mounting about widespread hunger, particularly in the rugged parts of the country where the first snowfall blocks the roads. This year there is hope that 30,000 metric tons of wheat coming from another war-torn country, Ukraine, will mitigate the hunger...
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
