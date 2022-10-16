Former Boone County star Shaun Alexander inducted into Seattle Seahawks' Ring of Honor

Former Boone County High School standout Shaun Alexander was inducted into the Seattle Seahawks' Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Alexander was also Seattle's "12th Man" and raised the flag before the game.

Before becoming a standout in college at Alabama and in the NFL with the Seahawks and one season in Washington, Alexander was a record-breaking running back for the Boone County Rebels.

As a senior, Alexander ran for 3,166 yards and a state-record 54 touchdowns en route to being named Kentucky Mr. Football in 1994.

He finished his high school career third all-time in Kentucky and ninth nationally in rushing yardage. He is credited with 6,662 career rushing yards and 110 total touchdowns.

At Alabama, Alexander ran for 3,565 yards in his career and had 41 rushing and eight receiving touchdowns. In his senior season of 1999, he ran for 1,383 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding four more scores receiving. He was named First Team All-American and SEC Player of the Year for 1999.

Picked in the first round, 19th overall, by the Seahawks in 2000, he spent eight seasons in Seattle. He was named the NFL MVP in 2005 after rushing for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns. His 28 total touchdowns that year set an NFL record, and still rank second all-time.

He is the only player in NFL history with five straight seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and at least 14 touchdowns.

He finished out his career with Washington, playing four games in 2008. His final numbers over nine seasons: 9,453 rushing yards, 100 rushing touchdowns and an additional 12 receiving touchdowns.