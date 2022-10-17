People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
Quite a while back, I rounded up stories from servers who've waited on celebrities . To me, the most interesting (though unverified!) stories were the ones about who in Hollywood is a good tipper — and who's not.NBC / Via giphy.com
For example, we had disappointingly bad tipper Stanley Tucci:
"At a previous place I worked, I waited on Emily and Felicity Blunt, John Krasinski, and Stanley Tucci. Nothing went wrong with their meal, and they were nice enough, but Stanley left less than a 10% tip on their $500 bill.
I heard from a friend who had waited on him at a different restaurant that that was standard for him. It was so disappointing."
And surprisingly great tipper Machine Gun Kelly:
"I served Machine Gun Kelly in a VIP section. He was really sweet and casually sexy without trying, and he tipped very well.
Something about him in person is just pure sex. I get Megan Fox's obsession."
— shawtt81
And punk-rock band/super sweet tippers Social Distortion:
"The guys from Social Distortion got really excited when I said I knew who they were and left me some band merch along with the tip.
I don't remember if they tipped well because I was more excited about the merch."
Comments / 0