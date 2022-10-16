Read full article on original website
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Renowned Artist Dies at Airport as He’s About to Board a Plane
Acclaimed illustrator Kim Jung Gi died in Paris on Monday after experiencing chest pains as he was about to board a plane. “After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes,” his collaborator Hyun Jin Kim said in a statement. Kim, 47, suffered a...
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Textron Aviation Defense delivers 1,000th Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, global fleet surpasses 5M flight hour milestone
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Textron Aviation Defense today announced the delivery of the 1,000th Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft and the achievement of the 5 million flight hour milestone across the global T-6 fleet. All Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft are designed and manufactured at the company’s Wichita, Kansas facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005993/en/ Textron Aviation celebrates the 1,000th delivery of the T-6 Texan II. (Photo: Business Wire)
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
Airbus Considers ACJ TwoTwenty a ‘Perfect Fit’ for U.S.
Airbus comes to NBAA-BACE 2022 with fresh optimism over the U.S. business jet market, and particularly for the ACJ TwoTwenty—the company’s large-cabin business jet offering based on the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered A220 airliner. Scheduled for delivery from sole completions center Comlux in Indianapolis early next year, the first ACJ TwoTwenty marks the start of a production run for which Airbus will set aside between four and six delivery slots in the coming years, according to Airbus Corporate Jets president Benoit Defforge.
Inside the supersonic jets of the future – including one twice as fast as Concorde and a ‘nuclear double decker’
THE WORLD may soon see supersonic jets that can fly from London to New York in just 80 minutes. Aviation companies have been unveiling designs for supersonic jets of the future. These planes will not only fly at hyperfast speeds but some will be better for the environment as well.
Jet Aviation Wins Food Safety Award
Jet Aviation was presented with the Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Award from Davinci Inflight Training Institute on Wednesday afternoon at NBAA-BACE 2022. The company was honored for the successful completion of Davinci’s recently introduced Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Program by all of its more than 100 flight attendants, as well as mandating it for all future hires.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Dassault Names Annen to Head Falcon Jet Support
Dassault Aviation (Booth 2435, Static AD_204) has named Pauline Annen as director of pilot operational support for Dassault Falcon Jet, the French airframer announced Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. A veteran engineer and Falcon pilot, Annen will lead a team of experienced Dassault engineers and pilots responsible for assisting Falcon operators and pilots in the Americas, with an emphasis on the service entry of new aircraft.
flyExclusive Enters Purchase Agreement with Textron Aviation for 14 Cessna Jets
FlyExclusive entered into a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation for up to 14 additional Cessna Citation business jets. flyExclusive will purchase eight Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft to be delivered in 2024, and up to six Citation Longitudes, with initial deliveries of the first two Longitudes in 2025. “This agreement...
No pilot, no problem: Xwing tests self-flying cargo plane, paves future for autonomous flight
Xwing takes FOX Business on a test flight and explains how their autonomous flying technology could revolutionize cargo and passenger transportation amid a pilot shortage.
Two passenger jets collided on a runway at one of the world's busiest airports
Slide 1 of 12: A new survey reveals the airports in North America with the highest customer satisfaction in 2022. JD Power asked more than 26,000 travelers to evaluate recent airport experiences amid a surge in travel chaos. Three airports in Florida make the list. Check out the other airports that handled recent chaos best, according to the survey. A recent survey of satisfaction at airports found that customers are most satisfied with airports in Florida. Overall, though, satisfaction levels with air travel have plummeted since 2021. In its 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey, JD Power found that travel customers are significantly more bothered by crowds, food prices, and airport parking than last year. "The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023," said Michael Taylor, JD Power's travel intelligence lead. Recent air travel chaos has been well documented, with labor shortages and logistical issues causing flight delays, cancelations, and lost baggage. However, not all passengers reported negative experiences at airports this year: JD Power surveyed more than 26,000 travelers between August 2021 through July 2022 to find the airports with which they were most satisfied. The survey measured factors like terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, food, beverage, and retail. While Florida airports were the winners, with three highly ranked airports, there were also two airports in California with which many customers were satisfied. No Canadian airports took top spots this year. The overall satisfaction ratings are on a 1,000-point scale and are broken up into three groups: mega airports, large airports, and medium airports. See the rankings below. Read the original article on Business Insider.
The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous
Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
Extra flies under another plane on same runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was the PIC of Aircraft...
EASA publishes guidelines on noise level measurements for 600kg drones
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published guidelines to establish the noise levels of drones below 600 kg, the first proposal world-wide for this, applicable to a wide variety of drone designs including multicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and powered-lift aircraft. These guidelines aim at providing harmonised procedures to measure...
What a CFI Wants You to Know: Trimming the Aircraft Properly
In light aircraft, a manual trim wheel often works in concert with electric trim, offering the pilot options in all phases of flight. [Courtesy: FLYING staff]. One of the most distressing things a student pilot can do (from a CFI’s perspective) when they are learning to fly is to apply full power, then grab hold of the yoke or stick with both hands and yank it back during the takeoff roll. In a light training aircraft—I’m talking the single-engine Cessna, Piper, Diamond, Cirrus, various vintage designs—you do not, I repeat, do not need two hands on the control wheel for takeoff. You really don’t. That’s only for bad TV movies.
Mid-Air Bird Hit Forces United Airlines Plane to Return at O'Hare International Airport
A United Airlines passenger plane struck a bird mid-air shortly after taking off from the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. The pilot decided to return to the Chicago airport on Friday, October 14, immediately after the bird hit the aircraft, which resulted in a loud bang that alarmed not only the flight crew but also passengers.
DFS Aviation Services to provide AMS at Lima Airport
Lima Airport Partners (LAP), concessionaire of the Jorge Chávez International Airport belonging to the Fraport Group, has selected DFS Aviation Services as a new operator in charge of the aircraft turnaround system on apron at the existing terminal. After a competitive bidding process that began end of 2021, DFS...
