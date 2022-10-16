ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
WolverineDigest

It's Time To Bring Paul Home

When the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) arrive at the Big House for Saturday's matchup with the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0), it will mark 728 days since the Paul Bunyan trophy was last seen in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Whiskey Riff

Jamie Lin Wilson Joins Turnpike Troubadours For “Call A Spade A Spade” In Texas

Since the glorious comeback began earlier this year, Turnpike Troubadours have stuck to a relatively similar setlist. Playing many of their biggest hits, some fan favorites, and even a new one titled “Cat In The Rain,” it’s been amazing to watch Turnpike just continue to get better and better since their first show back together in April, at the iconic Cain’s Ballroom. However, last night, they went a little off-script. “Call A Spade A Spade” was released in May of 2012 […] The post Jamie Lin Wilson Joins Turnpike Troubadours For “Call A Spade A Spade” In Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

