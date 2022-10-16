Read full article on original website
Related
🎙Cougar Pause: Admissions Director Tana Cooper
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Admissions Director Tana Cooper that aired Oct. 17, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC
Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
Cop Shop (10/18)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (10/18) At 7:42 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at US 281 Highway & SE 70 Road. At 8:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported in the 1300 block of NE 120 Road in Claflin. Non-Injury Accident. At 8:46 a.m. an accident was reported...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
1 dead after semi swerves to avoid Kan. driver in no passing zone
PAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by Barbara N. Westeman, 60, Syracuse, was northbound on U.S. 183, 11 miles south of Rush Center. The Toyota was passing a...
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Barton Swimming claims 20 of the 30 events in dual at Midland
Two weeks after opening the season, the Barton Community College swimming programs had a successful weekend in Fremont, Nebraska claiming 20 of the 30 events against Midland University. Although no scores were recorded as the meet was listed as a scrimmage for the home Warriors, the Lady Cougars claimed five...
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Dizziness doesn’t have to be permanent
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Dizziness Doesn’t Have to Be Permanent” on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 12 – 1 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Do you suffer from dizziness?...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/14 - 10/16)
BOOKED: Richard Fletcher, Jr., on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Blake Sheets on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court case, to...
Barton County Sheriff: Deer rut means extra wildlife on roadways
Wildlife on the roads is just a part of driving in Kansas. It's an even bigger risk each fall as deer begin to migrate more. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is anticipating another busy season for deer-related accidents. "Typically, there are a couple of things that cause it," he said....
Dillon Nature Center Foundation announces 50 for 50 fundraising campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In recognition of the Dillon Nature Center’s Foundation 50th year, DNC Foundation board members are inviting nature center supporters and the public to donate to a special 50 for 50 Fundraising campaign. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided support to Dillon Nature Center. Notable...
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Design for improvements nearly complete for Great Bend park
The Great Bend Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend plan to review the budget over the next couple of weeks for improvements of the park on the south side of Brit Spaugh Park. A design is expected to come soon. Surveying work of the land, near the Great Bend...
ksal.com
Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals
Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
Great Bend Post
The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening
The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
Cherish the Ladies bring Irish folk music to Community Concert
Cherish the Ladies, will bring their Irish folk music to the Golden Belt Community Concert Association on Monday, Oct. 24. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This group is an all-female ensemble based in New York featuring flute/pennywhistle,...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0