Hoisington, KS

Great Bend Post

Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC

Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/18)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (10/18) At 7:42 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at US 281 Highway & SE 70 Road. At 8:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported in the 1300 block of NE 120 Road in Claflin. Non-Injury Accident. At 8:46 a.m. an accident was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/14 - 10/16)

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher, Jr., on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Blake Sheets on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court case, to...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals

Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
GENESEO, KS
Great Bend Post

The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening

The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
