Valorant Patch 5.08 Adds Harbor, Fixes Spectrum Phantom Barrel Bug
Here's a breakdown of the 5.08 patch notes for Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, per Riot Games.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Gear Explained
Players will be able to equip catch-up armor for low leveled players to run through Shadowlands in time for Dragonflight.
Get Good or De-Rez Trying in The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a softer Soulslike, and it shines brightest reminiscing about its gaming ancestors. Read our review.
Diablo IV Update Implies Further Tests Coming
A recent update to Diablo's client suggests that Diablo IV will soon be ready for more beta testing.
How to Get PuppersTV Charm in Dead by Daylight
Content creator PuppersTV was honored through a new unlockable charm in Dead by Daylight and here's how to unlock it.
Pokémon GO Prime Gaming Bundle 11: How to Claim
Before Pokémon GO's Prime Gaming Bundle 11 expires Oct. 20, here's how to collect your special in-game rewards.
Trick of the Light Pokémon GO Special Research Tasks
Purchasable on Oct. 15, the Trick of the Light Special Research Tasks are divided up in four sections.
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
When Does Fortnitemares 2022 End?
Fortnitemares might have only just begun, but how long do players have before the festivities are over?
Can Litwick Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Litwick Community Day is finally here in Pokémon GO and trainers want to know whether Litwick will be shiny.
EA to Shutter Online Features for Mirror's Edge, Red Alert 3, More
EA will shut down online services for several of its Xbox 360-era titles, including Mirror's Edge and Red Alert 3, over the next several months.
Valorant Ion 2022 Bundle Revealed
Details and other information about the Ion 2022 bundle revealed for Valorant.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Can You Play Valorant on Mac?
Wondering if Valorant supports play on Macbooks? Here's what you need to know.
What are Elite Raids in Pokémon GO?
Elite Raids are centered around in-person gameplay in Pokémon GO. Here's what you need to know about them.
Pokémon Sword & Shield to Lose Support for Online Features
The Pokémon Company has announced that some online features will no longer receive updates in Pokémon Sword & Shield.
Dead Space Remake Expanded Gameplay Revealed
EA and Motive Studio have revealed more details for the upcoming Dead Space remake's expanded gameplay features.
