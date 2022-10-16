Read full article on original website
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
Houston's fourth postseason meeting with the Yankees starts tonight. Check back with this story throughout ALCS Game 1.
The Cookie Queen Lafayette Hill captures Harper's reaction to Schwarber's homer
"We are excited, it's great for the city. Everybody is wearing red and seems like they are friendlier to everybody," said George Chiodo, partner at Chestnut Hill Sports.
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies. But baseball’s youngest team — 17 players made their major league debuts in 2022 — grew up much faster than anyone expected, and in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team’s 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.
Cubs to lower season-ticket prices following lackluster 2022 season
Following a lackluster 2022 campaign, the Chicago Cubs are trying to make it up to their hardcore fanbase. After reviewing trends and ticket prices, the Cubs have reportedly lowered the cost of season tickets for the 2023 season. Cale Vennum, the senior vice president of Marquee 360, who oversees the...
Bucs admit they need to help rookie guard Luke Goedeke
TAMPA — When asked about Tom Brady’s sideline rant directed at the offensive line during Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, center Robert Hainsey said everything he could to protect the passer. “I love that from him,” Hainsey said Wednesday. “I know we all love that from him. It...
