weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Lee, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Lee; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Panhandle of Florida, and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
