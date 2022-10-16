ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

North Suncoast Week 8 Roundup & Top performances (Oct. 10-14)

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djZhG_0ibWSmAW00

The Week 8 slate of games on the North Suncoast brought us a little closer to seeing which teams will be punching their ticket to possibly winning a district title. For others, it was watching a more complicated situation unfold within their respective districts. Over in Spring Hill, the Springstead Eagles have now improved to 8-0 on the season after grinding out a win over previously undefeated Land O’ Lakes. The Eagles have put themselves in position to win the Class 4A-Suburban, District 6 championship.

The 9-Mile War between Pasco and Zephyrhills absolutely lived up to the billing. In the 65th edition of the annual rivalry, the Bulldogs were able to jump out to a quick lead and overpower the Pirates. Hudson had themselves a tougher than expected time versus a feisty Weeki Wachee group, that’s getting a little bit better every week. Cypress Creek tied a school record for wins in a season with six when they won the ‘Boyette Brawl’ over Wesley Chapel. The Coyotes had six turnovers, with four being interceptions.

What has been the wild, Wild West of a district is Class 3A-Suburban, District 6 and the Gulf Buccaneers had a chance to inch a closer to winning the program’s first ever district title. A narrow loss to Lecanto has created some chaos within the district as its a four-team race between Gulf, Fivay, Lecanto and River Ridge. Speaking of Fivay, they bounced back in a big way with a 41-point blowout of Citrus on the road. River Ridge had a bye week.

Crystal River kept up with northern neighbor Dunnellon in a tight ball game, but did end up losing by three. Wiregrass Ranch has seemingly found its stride with a second straight win when they beat Sunlake. Nature Coast kept it rolling in a blowout victory over Anclote and Zephyrhills Christian Academy cruised past Bishop McLaughlin.

Below we’ve got all the scores from Week 8 action and some top performances from Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sk8Uz_0ibWSmAW00
Jack Niemann and the Coyotes got back on track with a 44-6 win over Wesley Chapel.

Photo by Alex Walworth

Week 8 North Suncoast scores

Monday

Nature Coast 38, Weeki Wachee 0

Friday

Zephyrhills 28, Pasco 16

Springstead 27, Land O’ Lakes 17

Hudson 33, Weeki Wachee 21

Cypress Creek 44, Wesley Chapel 6

Lecanto 14, Gulf 13

Wildwood 56, Jefferson County 6

Fivay 48, Citrus 7

Wiregrass Ranch 49, Sunlake 14

Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15

Nature Coast 58, Anclote 6

Brooksville Central 28, Branford 27

South Sumter 62, Hernando 0

Top Week 8 performances

DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills, wide receiver : The sophomore star caught four passes for 127 yards and scored twice in the Bulldogs win over Pasco.

Rodney Smith, Zephyrhills, running back : Smith was intricate to the Bulldogs’ win over Pasco as he rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries.

Tayshaun Balmir, Pasco, running back : Yes, I’m a losing effort even, Balmir produced. The senior back went for 170 yards on 25 touches.

Jackson Hoyt, Nature Coast, quarterback : Hoyt had a big hand in the Sharks’ big win over Anclote going 9-of-13, 125 yards, touchdown. He also rushed five times for 95 yards.

Christian Cromer, Nature Coast, running back : Cromer has been a scoring machine all week long, with the junior running back carrying the ball 11 times for 90 yards and four touchdowns.

Logan Shawell, Hudson, running back : The Hudson running back had himself a night against Weeki Wachee’s defense, rushing for 185 yards on 17 touches and scored twice.

Braden Joyner, Brooksville Central, quarterback : In Central exciting 28-27 win over Branford, Joyner completed 13-of-20 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Ethan Bergantino, Brooksville Central, wide receiver : The freshman wide receiver played well in the victory for the Bears, catching three passes for 50 yards and scoring two times.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Auburndale wallops Lake Region on Monday night

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA – It’s not everyday a team’s defense outscores its offense, especially in a running-clock game. But that’s exactly what happened Monday at Bruce Canova Stadium as Auburndale’s defense scored five touchdowns off of turnovers and routed Lake Region 60-0 in a 3S District 8 game. ...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Scorebook Live

Top games of Minnesota high school football in Week 8

SBLive's Minnesota high school football Power 25 for Week 8 Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) No. 5 Eden Prairie at No. 3 Stillwater, 10/19, 7 p.m. This game is the SBLive game of the week. Eden Prairie travels to Stillwater to face the Ponies, who look to ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Scorebook Live

Prolific Profile: Jamari Holliman, Miami Norland

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – There is somewhat of a no-fly zone at Miami Norland High School. That is because 2023 Jamari Holliman is usually in the vicinity. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback/safety is a play-maker in the defensive secondary. Holliman has helped the Vikings to a 4-2 record this ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Scorebook Live

Games to Watch in Week 9 in Southwest Florida

Teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties continue to return to the field following Hurricane Ian. The final few teams who have yet to play are returning to action this week. A handful of district matchups will be played this week, while one local power hosts a Top 5 team in the state. Here are ...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy