Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
WATE

Family Fall event coming to Maryville church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
wvlt.tv

Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
WBIR

KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
