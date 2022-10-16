Read full article on original website
Nick Saban: Players are Responding Well After Tennessee Loss
Saban reiterated that there is no one more disappointed in the team's loss against the Volunteers than himself, his coaches and his players.
Tennessee raised more than $150k to replace the goalposts Vols fans tore down and threw in a river after upsetting Alabama
Beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years turned out to be a costly accomplishment for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Insane Footage of the Time UTEP’s Goalpost Was Thrown Over the Stadium
The University of Tennessee won big over the weekend and now they're in trouble. They're not in trouble for winning, it was the events that transpired after the win that has them out of the fire and into the frying pan. After their nail-biting win against Alabama on Saturday, tons...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
