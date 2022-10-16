Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buddy Guy’s farewell tour to make a stop in Evansville
(WEHT) - Multi-Grammy award winning blues guitarist Buddy Guy announced dates for his 'Damn Right Farewell' tour kicking off in February of 2023.
Reid’s Orchard says farewell to Apple Festival after 37 years
Reid's Orchard is celebrating what they call the end of an era. Since 1986, Kathy and Bill Reid have hosted the Apple Festival. Now 37 years later they are saying goodbye.
WTVW
Park & Plaza hosts movie night with free refreshments
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced their next movie in their Outdoor Movie series at the Park & Plaza will be played on October 22. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court. The movie will be Space Jam.
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 21-23
For those who love painting pumpkins with family and friends, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has a whole day dedicated to that very thing! On October 22, you can grab your favorite people and spend the day letting your inner artist get creative with a day of pumpkin painting. Pick your pumpkin from the patch and enjoy free paints and brushes as you make a masterpiece. Pumpkin prices vary based on size and style, and the event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th
Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
Outsider.com
572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0