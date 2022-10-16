Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO