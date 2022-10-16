ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer

By Ryan Bittan
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Trooper Mikki Tucker, UHP, says the victim was merging onto I-15 heading northbound from Bangerter Hwy. when she noticed a Chevy Silverado truck flashing lights at her.

She reportedly contacted her boyfriend before getting in touch with law enforcement.

Police dispatch told her to drive to the nearest police station, the Taylorsville Police Station , and she exited the highway at 7200 South in Midvale.

Around 2 a.m., after the woman exited the highway, the man posing as law enforcement reportedly pulled in front of her car on 7200 South, forcing her to stop.

The woman was reportedly able to escape the situation and make it to the Taylorsville Police Station.

Police are warning members of the public to call law enforcement immediately if they believe someone who doesn’t appear to be law enforcement is trying to stop them.

Police are also asking that if you encounter someone who you believe is posing as law enforcement, to please get as much info on the driver and the vehicle as possible.

No further information is currently available.

