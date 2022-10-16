Husker Magic inducted into Greyhound Hall of Fame

Greyhound fans gathered at the Greyhound Hall of Fame to celebrate the induction of Husker Magic into the hall of fame. The “Blonde Bombshell’s” list of accomplishments include names All-American three times, state champion and 105 lifetime wins.

“She not only was a great racing greyhound that won 105 races, which is very unusual, but she was really a fan favorite. A lot of the pictures I didn’t show on the video tonight were with fans form the stands, the public, wanting to come in and have a picture taken with her,” said Jim Gartland, executive director of the National Greyhound Association and member of the Greyhound Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.