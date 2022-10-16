Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow.

With winds out of the north, arctic cold air will be ushered into the region, leading to some bitterly cold mornings ahead. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year; highs forecast to be in the 50s.

While highs will only rise into the 50s low temperatures will drop below freezing, especially in southern middle Tennessee. For this reason, Freeze Alerts have already been issued for the Tennessee Valley. With temperatures forecast to reach the upper mid 20s to low 30s, widespread frost and freeze will be possible. With temperatures this cold it is important to make sure you and the little ones bundle up!

As of Sunday night, the coldest night looks to be Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning temperatures will drop well into the 20s for some locations. Breezy conditions at times will support wind-chill values during the morning and early afternoon hours.

When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets are all at risk. Extra steps should be taken to protect all of these things before freezing conditions arrive.

Plants and sensitive vegetation should be brought indoors during cold periods. Pets should also be brought inside or provided with warm shelter. People should also bundle up when outside in cold conditions. The time spent outside during cold periods should be limited.

