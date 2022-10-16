ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEWst_0ibWSCaU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNA7o_0ibWSCaU00

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow.

With winds out of the north, arctic cold air will be ushered into the region, leading to some bitterly cold mornings ahead. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year; highs forecast to be in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrcx3_0ibWSCaU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQrra_0ibWSCaU00

While highs will only rise into the 50s low temperatures will drop below freezing, especially in southern middle Tennessee. For this reason, Freeze Alerts have already been issued for the Tennessee Valley. With temperatures forecast to reach the upper mid 20s to low 30s, widespread frost and freeze will be possible. With temperatures this cold it is important to make sure you and the little ones bundle up!

As of Sunday night, the coldest night looks to be Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning temperatures will drop well into the 20s for some locations. Breezy conditions at times will support wind-chill values during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Prepare Ahead Of The Cold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ8V3_0ibWSCaU00

When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets are all at risk. Extra steps should be taken to protect all of these things before freezing conditions arrive.

Plants and sensitive vegetation should be brought indoors during cold periods. Pets should also be brought inside or provided with warm shelter. People should also bundle up when outside in cold conditions. The time spent outside during cold periods should be limited.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
indherald.com

Freeze warning issued as cold airmass approaches East Tennessee

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northern Cumberland Plateau region and all of East Tennessee for Monday night, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the mid 20s behind a cold front. The Freeze Warning was issued Sunday evening, ahead of what is...
ONEIDA, TN
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight

Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temperatures. Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
actionnews5.com

First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
ARKANSAS STATE
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.221018T0600Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy