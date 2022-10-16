ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’

Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
Wichita Eagle

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Podcast: How Bengals Got Ja’Marr Chase Going In Win Over Saints

CINCINNATI — The Bengals put Ja'Marr Chase in a position to succeed in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints. Mike Santagata joins Jake Liscow and me, as we breakdown Chase's usage, Tyler Boyd, the offensive line, the defense and more in our weekly film review. Watch the Locked on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Steve Wilks Names Starting QB for Week 7 Matchup vs Tampa Bay

Last week marked the third career NFL start for QB P.J. Walker and this week, he'll get the honors of leading the offense once again, marking the first time that he will make consecutive starts. Interim head coach Steve Wilks named Walker the starting quarterback for this week's game and...
Wichita Eagle

Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Diontae Johnson Addresses Reported Confrontation With Mitchell Trubisky

View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson addressed a report for the first time Wednesday that he and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got into a heated argument during halftime of the Week 4 matchup against the Jets. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin benched Trubisky for the...
Wichita Eagle

Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day

Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
HOUSTON, TX

