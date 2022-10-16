ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers’ Allen Lazard knocks cheesehead off trolling Sauce Gardner after Jets win

By Max Weisman
New York Post
 3 days ago

Say cheese!

That’s exactly what Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner did by donning a cheesehead in celebration of the his team’s 27-10 win over the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. And it didn’t seem to initially sit well with Green Bay’s Allen Lazard. The receiver knocked the franchise’s signature cheesehead off Gardner’s head as he made his way into the tunnel.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.

Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Gardner, who turned in another outstanding performance, had been posing and soaking in the statement win while getting cheered from traveling Jets fans and booed from the Packers faithful before Lazard chased him down, as seen in a Twitter video from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It appeared to all be in good fun eventually as Lazard praised Gardner’s play after the game.

“It’s a cool name too. Sauce,” Lazard said, according to Pelissero, when asked about the incident. “I can’t even be mad.”

Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
The Jets used the run game to blow out Green Bay, rushing for 179 yards on the back of Breece Hall’s 116-yard, one-touchdown day. With the win, the Jets move to 4-2 for the first time since 2015, marking the fifth time they’ve been 4-2 or better through six games since 2000. The Packers dropped to 3-3. Lazard had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets will look to make it 5-2 next week against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, who will be coming off a shorter week. The Broncos play the Chargers on Monday night.

NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
