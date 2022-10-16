Read full article on original website
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for today at 4:07 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
NEW YORK — It’s not exactly how the Yankees drew it up, but they were out of options. Who will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Yankees … if they make it there?. “It’ll be Jamo,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday....
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
The New York Yankees decided to remove a former member of the Boston Red Sox after he appeared in just one game during the ALDS.
The New York Yankees’ run through the gauntlet of their 2022 American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians has somewhat mirrored the long season. They surged to an advantage by winning Game 1 and grabbing an early lead in Game 2, only to see it fade away due to an incredibly frustrating 14 innings of baseball between the second half of Game 2 and the chaotic Game 3 that ended in walk-off heartbreak. Then, just when optimism was at its lowest, they rallied to win Game 4 on the road.
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes will start on Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees were originally going to start Jameson Taillon in Game 5 on Monday, but now they will send Cortes to the mound on short rest for the postponed contest. The 27-year-old southpaw has only started a game on three days of rest one other time in his career. On September 10, 2019, he made a spot start on the road against the Detroit Tigers and allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York...
NEW YORK (AP) — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple — OK, you, too, New Jersey — is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants...
Joe Mazzulla will lace up his shoes for a regular season game as an NBA head coach for the first time Tuesday. “You definitely have moments of gratitude. You definitely have moments of, like, it’s special to be here,” Mazzulla told reporters Monday. “You have to take those moments in.”
