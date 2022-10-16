During a brutal 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Chase Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers frequently looked outgunned, outworked, and just outclassed to kick off what could be a long 2022-23 season. L.A. struggled to hold onto the rock, turning over the ball a whopping 21 times. Though the team did look somewhat scrappier on defense, Los Angeles put on a woeful jump-shooting performance. L.A.'s depth looked particularly weak, as the club's three priciest players accounted for 77 of its total points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO