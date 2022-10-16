ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Kyrie Irving Shares Why KD’s Trade Request Made Nets ‘Better’

When a franchise’s star player requests a trade, it’s likely expected to put a strain on the relationship and cause a ripple effect throughout the squad. But for the Nets after Kevin Durant’s request, Kyrie Irving told Shams Charania on Stadium that it made the franchise “better.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Scoop Pod: ‘Scoop B’ Interview with Terry Kimble

Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans. The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19. Bally...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.’s Miserable Shooting Night

During a brutal 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Chase Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers frequently looked outgunned, outworked, and just outclassed to kick off what could be a long 2022-23 season. L.A. struggled to hold onto the rock, turning over the ball a whopping 21 times. Though the team did look somewhat scrappier on defense, Los Angeles put on a woeful jump-shooting performance. L.A.'s depth looked particularly weak, as the club's three priciest players accounted for 77 of its total points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Raptors Pick Up Malachi Flynn’s 4th Year Option

The Toronto Raptors aren't giving up on Malachi Flynn quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The organization has reportedly picked up the third-year guard's $3.9 million fourth-year option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto will therefore have Flynn under contract through 2023-24 before he hits restricted free agency following that season.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Reigning Champs Ride Third Quarter Burst To Double-Digit W Over Lakers

Miserable three-point shooting has always looked like it would be your Los Angeles Lakers' Achilles heel this season, and that indeed proved to be the case tonight. Los Angeles fell to the Golden State Warriors in Chase Center, 123-109. View the original article to see embedded media. Darvin Ham went...
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy