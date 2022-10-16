Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starters for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Wichita Eagle
Kyrie Irving Shares Why KD’s Trade Request Made Nets ‘Better’
When a franchise’s star player requests a trade, it’s likely expected to put a strain on the relationship and cause a ripple effect throughout the squad. But for the Nets after Kevin Durant’s request, Kyrie Irving told Shams Charania on Stadium that it made the franchise “better.”
Wichita Eagle
Udoka Azubuike, who has had ankle problems, returns for Year Three with NBA’s Jazz
Former Kansas men’s basketball center Udoka Azubuike has suffered significant injuries to his right ankle three times in his first two full seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The most recent injury to the 7-foot-0, 270-pound, 23-year-old Nigeria native required surgery last March. He was hurt while...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Scoop Pod: ‘Scoop B’ Interview with Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans. The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19. Bally...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.’s Miserable Shooting Night
During a brutal 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Chase Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers frequently looked outgunned, outworked, and just outclassed to kick off what could be a long 2022-23 season. L.A. struggled to hold onto the rock, turning over the ball a whopping 21 times. Though the team did look somewhat scrappier on defense, Los Angeles put on a woeful jump-shooting performance. L.A.'s depth looked particularly weak, as the club's three priciest players accounted for 77 of its total points.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Pick Up Malachi Flynn’s 4th Year Option
The Toronto Raptors aren't giving up on Malachi Flynn quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The organization has reportedly picked up the third-year guard's $3.9 million fourth-year option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto will therefore have Flynn under contract through 2023-24 before he hits restricted free agency following that season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reigning Champs Ride Third Quarter Burst To Double-Digit W Over Lakers
Miserable three-point shooting has always looked like it would be your Los Angeles Lakers' Achilles heel this season, and that indeed proved to be the case tonight. Los Angeles fell to the Golden State Warriors in Chase Center, 123-109. View the original article to see embedded media. Darvin Ham went...
Wichita Eagle
After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach
On opening night, the Celtics honored the life and the forever-enduring legacy of Bill Russell; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points apiece, and Joe Mazzulla earned a win in his first regular-season game as an NBA head coach. View the original article to see embedded media. After the...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.
Wichita Eagle
Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
Comments / 0