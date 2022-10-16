ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxc8e_0ibWRsFr00

ORINDA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert . As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked.

One dead after solo vehicle collision in Brentwood

The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All lanes were briefly blocked, and the right lane was the first to reopen.

The truck was turned to its side, and fire crews were at the scene responding to the collision. As of 2:30 p.m., it is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished

ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood man faces felony charges in deadly Walnut Creek hit-and-run

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Brentwood man is facing felony manslaughter charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. KRON ON is streaming live “The Oakley Police Department flooded the area with our officers and we continue to […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Niece of victim in fatal OPD chase speaks out

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Family members are remembering their loved one who was killed during a police chase in Oakland. 44-year-old Augustin Coyotl died Monday morning after police say a hit-and-run suspect — who was leading officers on a chase — crashed into his truck. A family member of the victim spoke to KRON4, she […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing man with dementia has been found, according to Pleasanton PD

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 68-year-old with dementia has been located, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department. Earlier, Pleasanton police were asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday. Donald Campbell is 68 years old and was last seen near Mohr Avenue and Kolln […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon

Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
DIXON, CA
KRON4 News

Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police chase in Oakland ends in bystander death Monday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department. In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood

An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy