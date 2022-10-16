Haverhill cancels Monday classes after teacher’s union, schools unable to reach deal

Haverhill students will have to stay home Monday after the teachers’ union, the Haverhill Education Association, and Haverhill Public Schools were unable to reach an agreement on Sunday. The lack of resolution sets the stage for the Haverhill educators to begin a formal strike.

According to a statement on the Haverhill Public School website, the lost school day will be converted to a professional development day and the day will be made up later in the school year.

The Haverhill teachers had agreed to strike on Friday after failed contract negotiations with the district.

“While some progress was made over the last few days, we are extremely disappointed that union leadership and the Massachusetts Teachers Association has encouraged our teachers to take this illegal action,” said spokesperson for the Haverhill Negotiations Subcommittee, Darcie Fisher.

The two sides met for seven hours on Saturday as well.

According to a statement jointly released with the Malden teacher union, Haverhill Educators are fighting for desires such as more reasonable schedules, smaller class sizes and better compensation.

In a statement on Facebook Saturday, the Haverhill Education Association threw the blame at the feet of Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini.

According to Fisher, the negotiating sub committee is also asking a Salem Superior Court judge to issue an injunction against the union for what they call an illegal strike.

The Haverhill Public School website also stated that the Haverhill YMCA Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open to children enrolled in their programs.

Negotiations will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m.

